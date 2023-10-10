ENG vs BAN World Cup 2023 Match prediction: Why 2015 repeat could be on cards as Bangladesh aim to add to England's woes

If there is a perfect picture of ecstasy and agony, of what Ian Smith had put together of the 2019 World Cup final, the Adelaide clash between Bangladesh and England in the 2015 edition of the 50-over tournament stands as an epitome. There was stunned silence from the England dressing room as Rubel Hossain's almost yorker-length delivery castled Jimmy Anderson, thus knocking the side out of the World Cup. Bangladesh broke into wild celebration, joined by those their dug out, as the green and red flag waved high and long at the iconic venue. The win still stands tall in the echelons of Bangladesh cricket as one of their greatest cricketing days and it had subsequently secured their maiden knockout qualification in a World Cup edition, while the England team was sent for soul searching. (England vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023) England's Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali look dejected after the match(REUTERS)

Eight years hence, neither Rubel nor Anderson are part of the respective World Cup squads, neither do the circumstance stand similar, but fear of that horror evening in Australia still sits deep in the minds of the Jos Buttler-led England side. They would surely look to avoid a defeat, but for Bangladesh, this would be the perfect time to delivery another blow on England, who have been left weakened after the hard-hitting loss in their opener against New Zealand.

Why Bangladesh could repeat their 2015 feat?

The Shakib Al Hasan-led side did make an impressive start to their campaign in India, albeit against an Afghanistan side that largely looked clueless on the slower HPCA track in Dharamsala. Their 3-2 bowling attack worked perfectly, coupled with Shakib's on-field calls which surely places them as a favourite to successfully pull off a similar against England as well.

If the new pitch, laid down for the second match at the venue, works in a similar manner, Bangladesh will have the edge. In fact, it might tempt the management to play a third spinner in either Nasum Ahmed or Mahedi Hasan for the match.

England fret over Ben Stokes absence

The star all-rounder, who came out of his ODI retirement for this World Cup, is yet to make an appearance in the tournament as he is confirmed to miss the Bangladesh game as well owing to his continued struggle with a hip flexor injury. Harry Brook is certain to keep his spot for the Dharamsala match while England might look for an extra pacer in Reece Topley to replace Moeen Ali.

What does history say?

England are supremely ahead in the head-to-head rivalry with 19 wins in 24 matches, but of those five loses, two have happened in a World Cup meeting, leaving them levelled in the four encounters in tournament history, while one of them came in their very last meeting, earlier this year in Chattogram.

