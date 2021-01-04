England all-rounder Moeen Ali tests positive for Covid-19

cricket

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 18:43 IST

Star England all-rounder Moeen Ali has tested positive for Covid-19 upon his arrival at the Hambantota airport in Sri Lanka, the ECB said in a statement. He will be undergoing 10 days of self-isolation. Ali arrived on January 3 in Sri Lanka ahead of England’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka and looks certain to miss the first Test.

“Following PCR tests administered on arrival at the airport in Hambantota on Sunday 3rd January, The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that Moeen Ali has tested positive for Covid-19,” the ECB said.

“Ali will now observe a period of 10-days self-isolation, in accordance with the Sri Lanka Government’s protocol on quarantine.”

Along with Ali, fast bowler Chris Woakes has also been asked to self-isolate after being understood to have been a possible contact.

“Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible close contact, and he will observe a period of self-isolation and further testing. The touring party will be PCR tested for a second time on Tuesday morning. At this stage, the team will train for the first time on Wednesday,” the statement further said.