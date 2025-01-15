London, England batter James Vince on Wednesday quit First-Class cricket to play for Karachi Kings in the upcoming Pakistan Super League, defying ECB’s decision not to grant NOC’s for its cricketers to appear in the T20 competition. England batter James Vince quits First-Class cricket to play in PSL

The England board had decided in November, 2024, to refrain from issuing NOCs to all-format players to play in the PSL, scheduled for April-May this season, because the league clashes with the early rounds of the County Championship.

Vince, who has played 13 Tests, was expected to lead Hampshire this season as well, but he was retained by the Kings ahead of the PSL draft.

“I love Hampshire. It’s been my club and home for 16 years, so I want to be able to maintain my best to keep delivering for Hampshire in T20 cricket, and hopefully even further our success in the competition [the Blast],” Vince said in a statement.

“I also need to understand what is best for my family, and combine that with the stage of my career I am at,” he added.

The 33-year-old, who has been leading Hampshire since 2015, is currently playing for Gulf Giants in the ILT20 tournament in the UAE.

Giles White, Hampshire's director of cricket, said they respected Vince’s decision.

“James has been at the heart of the club for the best part of 20 years, showing absolute commitment on and off the field as the team's leading batter and captain,” said White.

“We recognise that this announcement will be tinged with disappointment for many fans but hope everyone will join us in celebrating what he has given to our club over many years.”

From 216 First-Class matches, Vince has scored 13340 runs at an average of 40 with 30 hundreds.

The ESPNCricinfo has, meanwhile, reported that England batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore too quit County cricket to play in the PSL for Peshawar Zalmi, and he is in talks with Somerset in this regard.

