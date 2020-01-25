e-paper
England become 1st team to score half-a-million Test runs

South Africa vs England: On Friday - the opening day of the 4th South Africa vs England Test match -- England captain Joe Root’s single through the covers took the Three Lions to a landmark 500,000 run-mark in the longest format of the game.

Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Captain Joe Root’s single brought up half-a-million Test runs for England
Captain Joe Root's single brought up half-a-million Test runs for England(AP)
         

England have become the first team in the world to score 500,000 runs in Test cricket. They achieved the feat during the ongoing fourth and final Test against South Africa being played at The Wanderers.

On Friday - the opening day of the 4th South Africa vs England Test match -- England captain Joe Root’s single through the covers took the Three Lions to a landmark 500,000 run-mark in the longest format of the game. They achieved the feat in their 1022nd Test match.

Australia comes second in the list, with 432,706 runs in 830 Tests. India, meanwhile, are third, with 273,518 runs in 540 Tests, followed by West Indies (270,441 runs in 545 Tests).

In the third Test played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth, England had become the first team to play 500 Test matches on foreign soil. Australia are the second team to play the most away Test with 404 matches they have played so far.

India have played 268 Tests on foreign soil in which they have won 51, lost 113 and 104 have ended in a draw.

