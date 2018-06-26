England cricket club loses after seven wickets fall for one run

Not for nothing is cricket called a game of glorious uncertainties. At a time when teams are chasing 10 runs per over at the death with ease, an English club side could not win despite needing only three runs from the last two overs with seven wickets in hand.

Peterborough, a local club from Northamptonshire, were up against High Wycombe in the regional final of the ECB National Club Championship. Batting first, Peterborough posted 188 in the stipulated 40 overs. In reply, High Wycombe looked well-placed for a facile victory after reaching 186/3 in 38 overs.

However, in what could be termed a meltdown of epic proportions, Wycombe lost their last seven wickets for one run in 11 balls to suffer a dramatic defeat.

It all began with fast bowler Kieran Jones claiming four wickets in a row in the 39th over. The remaining two balls from his over fetched no runs, leaving Wycombe to score three off the last six balls with three wickets in hand.

Even at this point, the game looked tilted in favour of Wycombe. The local team brought in 16-year-old Danyaal Malik to bowl the last over. According to Peterborough Telegraph, off-spinner Malik was the team’s sixth-choice bowler.

Nathan Hawkes, batting on 57, reverse-swept the first delivery of the last over for single. That remained the only run scored amid the 11-ball mayhem as Malik claimed three wickets from his next four balls to seal a memorable win for Peterborough.

The victory saw the Northamptonshire team advance to the last-16 stage of the club championship.