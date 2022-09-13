Home / Cricket / England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Score, Road Safety World Series 2022: Ian Bell-led side eyes winning start
England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Score, Road Safety World Series 2022: Ian Bell-led side eyes winning start

Published on Sep 13, 2022 06:04 PM IST

England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety Series 2022 Live Score: Follow Live Score and updates of match No.5 of the Road Safety World Series T20 at the Green Park Stadium between England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends.

Tillakaratne Dilshan-led Sri Lanka Legends are up against England Legends in match No. 5 of the Road Safety World Series
Tillakaratne Dilshan-led Sri Lanka Legends are up against England Legends in match No. 5 of the Road Safety World Series( Twitter @ Road Safety World Series )
ByHT Sports Desk
England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety Series 2022 Live Score: Under the leadership of Ian Bell, England Legends are all set to kickstart their Road Safety World Series campaign in Kanpur. Bell & Co. will meet last year's runners-up Sri Lanka Legends at the Green Park Stadium. Tillakaratne Dilshan-led Sri Lanka Legends are heading to tonight's encounter after registering a morale-boosting win over Australia Legends. The Dilshan-led side defeated Shane Watson’s Australia Legends by 38 runs at the same venue. Thanks to their superior Net Run Rate (NRR), India Legends are leading the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 standings. Table-toppers India Legends are followed by Sri Lanka Legends. India Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, West Indies Legends and South Africa Legends have already registered their first wins of the new season.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 13, 2022 06:04 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match No.5 of the action-packed Road Safety World Series T20 2022 between England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends. Stay tuned for more updates!

road safety world series

