England pacer, who played for CSK, halts red-ball career with one short of 100 games just weeks after India Test series

England fast bowler Jamie Overton, who returned to Test cricket after a gap of three years in the recently-concluded series against India, announced that he will be taking an indefinite break from red-ball cricket. Overton only played one Test match against India in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, in the finale at The Oval, where he picked up two wickets. England's bowler Jamie Overton (second from left) announced break from red-ball cricket(PTI)

Overton, who represented Chennai Super Kings earlier in IPL 2025 after being signed for INR 1.5 crore in the mega auction last year, halted his red-ball career, having made 99 first-class matches, where he represented Surrey and Somerset. For England, he played just two Tests. He had made his debut against New Zealand in 2022 in Leeds, where he also picked up two wickets.

Overton, however, has an impressive first-class record. Having debuted for Surrey in 2012, he scored 2410 runs at an average of 21.51, laced with a century and 13 fifties. He also picked 239 wickets at an average of 31.66 in 99 matches.

In a post on social media, Overton said, "After a great deal of thought, I have decided to take an indefinite break from red ball cricket. I feel extremely fortunate to have played 99 first-class matches, including two Test matches for England.

"Red-ball, first-class cricket has provided the foundation for my professional career and has been the gateway to every opportunity I've ever had in the game so far. It's where I learned the game, and it fuelled the goals and ambitions that have driven me for so long.

"However, at this stage of my career with demands of cricket across a 12-month calender, it's no longer possible to commit fully to all formats at every level, both physically and mentally.

"Going forward my focus will be on white-ball cricket, and I will continue to give everything to play at the highest level for as long as I can."

England Men's Director of Cricket, Rob Key said: "Jamie's news came unexpected and it is sad to see, as he would have been part of our red-ball plans for the foreseeable future.

"That said, it serves as a reminder of the cricketing landscape we now operate in. We respect his decision and are grateful to him for informing us when he did."