England pacer of Pakistan origin faces visa delay ahead of T20I series against India: Report

England paceman Saqib Mahmood has been facing a delay in receiving his visa for travel to India, which means he is set to miss the team's training camp in Abu Dhabi. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Mahmood, an English pacer of Pakistani heritage, has not yet received his visa. He won't be able to join the training camp in Abu Dhabi as his passport is part of the visa process with the concerned authorities. England's Saqib Mahmood will miss the training camp at Abu Dhabi.(AP)

However, he is expected to receive his visa on Friday before a batch of cricketers leaves for Kolkata. The report further added that Mahmood faced the same situation six years ago when he was replaced in an England Lions squad to tour India following hold-ups in the visa process.

The England cricket team faced something similar last year when they travelled to India for the five-match Test series. England spinner Shoaib Bashir, of Pakistan origin, didn't get his visa on time and missed the first test match in Hyderabad.

Australian opener Usman Khawaja had also faced similar delays during the tour of 2023.

Having said that, other England players of Pakistani heritage in the squad, Rehan Ahmed and Adil Rashid, have received their visas, reported the website.

Mahmood has played two Tests, 9 ODIs and 18 T20s for England.

England's limited-overs tour of India begins with a T20I in Kolkata on January 22.

Seasoned wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler will lead the side in the T20I series against India, which precedes the ODIs and the Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, veteran Joe Root’s return to the 50-over format after more than a year headlined England’s squad announcement for the ODI tour.

Ben Stokes was not considered for selection as the test skipper continues to be assessed following a left hamstring injury sustained in their big defeat by New Zealand in the third Test this month.

New Zealander McCullum had previously taken the reins of the test team in May 2022 and quickly oversaw a huge improvement, introducing an ultra-aggressive style that came to be known as "Bazball".

England squads:

ODIs (India tour and ICC Champions Trophy): Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.

T20s (India tour): Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.