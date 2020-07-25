e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / England releases five players from bio-secure bubble

England releases five players from bio-secure bubble

Out of the five, batsman Joe Denly will join the white-ball training group ahead of the upcoming Ireland series. The other four -- Dan Lawrence, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson and Olly Stone -- have returned to their counties, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

cricket Updated: Jul 25, 2020 11:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Manchester
Olly Stone, left, wearing a pair of gloves as a precaution against the coronavirus sits with a teammate during the second day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.
Olly Stone, left, wearing a pair of gloves as a precaution against the coronavirus sits with a teammate during the second day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.(AP)
         

England have released five players from the bio-secure bubble here after they missed out on selection of the ongoing third Test against the West Indies.Out of the five, batsman Joe Denly will join the white-ball training group ahead of the upcoming Ireland series.

The other four -- Dan Lawrence, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson and Olly Stone -- have returned to their counties, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

The 34-year-old Denly played the first Test of the series before being dropped following the return of Joe Root from paternity leave.

“While Denly will join up with the England camp at the Ageas Bowl on Monday ahead of the Royal London ODI Series, the other four players will be available for their counties in the build-up to the start of English domestic season, which starts with the Bob Willis Trophy on 1 August,” the ECB said.

England had named an enlarged squad for the three-match Test series against the West Indies, with a number of players kept as reserves for any possible requirement of COVID-19 substitutions.Six back-up players remain at Emirates Old Trafford after England named their playing XI for the third Test which began on Friday.

England are scheduled to play three ODIs against Ireland at the Ageas Bowl at Southampton, starting on July 30.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit
US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus
Gehlot calls another cabinet meet to discuss governor’s reservations over assembly session
Gehlot calls another cabinet meet to discuss governor’s reservations over assembly session
Benefitting during a disaster: Rahul Gandhi’s latest attack on govt
Benefitting during a disaster: Rahul Gandhi’s latest attack on govt
Dharavi takes battle against Covid-19 ahead, comes forward to donate plasma
Dharavi takes battle against Covid-19 ahead, comes forward to donate plasma
Nearly 49,000 fresh Covid-19 take India’s tally to over 13.36 lakh
Nearly 49,000 fresh Covid-19 take India’s tally to over 13.36 lakh
LIVE: With 377 new infections, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 24,000 mark
LIVE: With 377 new infections, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 24,000 mark
Vidya Balan on what it took to become Shakuntala Devi on screen | Aur Batao
Vidya Balan on what it took to become Shakuntala Devi on screen | Aur Batao
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In