England star's explosive charge at McCullum, ECB over disrespect, silence: Asked for help but was told I care too much

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who last played international cricket in March last year during the Champions Trophy, has launched a scathing attack on England’s team management, accusing them of “disrespect” and a lack of communication. Liam Livingstone made a scathing claim on head coach Brendon McCullum (REUTERS)

Livingstone directed his criticism at head coach Brendon McCullum and managing director Rob Key, claiming he received little clarity from the leadership group after being dropped from the national side.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo ahead of travelling to India for the Indian Premier League 2026 season, where he remains a key player for Sunrisers Hyderabad after being retained for INR 13 crore, Livingstone said he did not regret missing England’s T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year.

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“I didn’t miss it one bit,” said Livingstone, who was part of England squads for five consecutive ICC tournaments between 2021 and 2025, including the title-winning T20 World Cup.

“There wasn’t any part of me that was wishing I was playing in that team, to be honest.”

The 32-year-old, who admitted that an international recall now appears unlikely, then revealed details of a brief phone call with McCullum in May last year before he was dropped for England’s home series against the West Indies.

According to Livingstone, the conversation lasted less than a minute.

“I asked why; they said they wanted to try someone else. That was off Baz,” he said.

Livingstone added that then-selector Luke Wright did not reach out, while captain Harry Brook only sent a text message.

Key later called him back in September, but only to inform him that his England contract would not be renewed.

“When I asked about the lack of communication, he said he had 100 more important things to do than speak to you,” Livingstone claimed.

The all-rounder struggled to make a strong impression during McCullum’s tenure as white-ball coach, scoring 88 runs across six ODI appearances, including matches in the Champions Trophy, while also enduring a difficult India–England T20I series that England lost 1–4.

However, Livingstone said he had repeatedly sought guidance from the team management.

“I was asking for help and pretty much all I got was that I care too much and I need to chill out a little bit, and everything will take care of itself,” he said.

“Where I come from, it’s not an easy route to get to play for your country. For someone to keep telling you that you care too much is probably way off the mark, considering the sacrifices families make for years to help you realise that dream.”