England Test captain Ben Stokes’ return to cricket delayed, the freak injury that disfigured his face needs more healing

England Test captain Ben Stokes' return to cricket has been delayed. The all-rounder was expected to feature in Durham's season-opening County Cricket match against Kent next week, but now it turns out that the horrible injury he sustained in early February needs more healing before he can be totally fit for cricket. The last few months have been really bad for Ben Stokes. (AFP)

Stokes was hit by a ball right in the face. Reports said he was standing close to a nets involving players from Durham's academy. He broke his cheekbone straight away, and the pics later posted by him on social media showed him disfigured in the face. It required surgery a few days later.

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Durham coach Ryan Campbell broke the news to the media on Saturday that the England Test captain will take longer to recover. "[The incident] could have been horrific. So, so much worse than what you think.

"A couple of centimetres a different way it hits him in the eye and it could have been different.

"The ball was hit so hard. We are just lucky he got away with it," he said.

Stokes, after a disastrous 4-1 Ashes defeat in December-January, was also retained as captain recently, along with coach Brendon McCullum and director of cricket Rob Key. An investigation had been launched into England's defeat, as there were reports that Stokes and McCullum were not on the same page all through the rubber.

Plus, some players, particularly Ben Duckett, drank too much beer in Noosa, a popular holiday destination, after their win in the second Test -- their only win in that rubber. After being retained, Stokes had admitted that he had gone through a lot since the humiliating defeat.

The freak injury must have made it worse.

Campbell said so much has happened in the background that Stokes is now looking to start afresh, understandably so. "He has been training so hard to be ready.

"He has a lot to prove. You don't have to be a rocket scientist to know the Ashes didn't go so well, and he is a proud man who wants England to be the best team in the world.

"He, as a professional, is working at getting right and ready to go," he said.

As per Campbell, Stokes is likely to feature in County Cricket matches not before early May. Plus, the 2019 World Cup winner also intends to play some 50-overs cricket, having already opted out of The Hundred. New Zealand tour England this summer, and the first Test is scheduled for June 4.

Well, Stokes has to ensure he has had enough practice before that. He needs some luck too.