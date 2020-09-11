e-paper
Home / Cricket / England vs Australia 1st ODI, Predicted XI: What are the changes expected

England vs Australia 1st ODI, Predicted XI: What are the changes expected

Ahead of the first ODI between England and Australia in Manchester, here is a look at the likely Playing XI for both teams.

cricket Updated: Sep 11, 2020 11:56 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Eoin Morgan and Aaron Finch greet after a match.
Eoin Morgan and Aaron Finch greet after a match.(Getty Images)
         

England defeated Australia in the T20 series last week riding on the heroics of Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan. They won the first T20 international of the three-match series while Australia managed to grab a consolation victory in the last match. Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan were rested for the last T20 game with Moeen Ali stepping in as the captain.

But Morgan will be coming back to lead the side in the ODIs, and Buttler also returns. England will be strengthened by their return as deficiencies in their batting were laid bare in the last T20I. Jason Roy has been included in the squad after recovering from an injury and he is likely to play as an opener along with Jonny Bairstow.

Dawid Malan could miss out even though he recently became the No. 1 T20I batsman in the world, due to the presence of Joe Root, Morgan, Buttler, and Ali in the middle order. Sam Curran and Chris Woakes are likely to play as the all-rounders while, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer would be the frontline seamers. Adil Rashid retains his place as the main spinner.

On the other hand, Australia would be looking to bounce back from defeat in the T20I series. They have not had a good run in the 50-over format since the World Cup and would be hoping to change the pattern against the world champions.

Captain Aaron Finch and David Warner would open the innings while Marnus Labuschagne would play at the number 3 position. Alex Carey can get the nod ahead of Matthew Wade while Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell play as allrounders. The pace department would be helmed by the ‘big four’ Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson and Josh Hazlewood.

England Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia Predicted XI: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

