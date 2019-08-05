England vs Australia, 1st Test: Rory Burns joins unique list of batsmen to have batted all 5 days of a Test match

cricket

England opener Rory Burns on Monday joined an elite list of players as he became just the 10th player to bat on all five days of a Test match during the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Monday.The right-handed batsman came on to bat in the final few overs of the first day, and then went on to bat till Day 3, as he scored his maiden ton.

On Day 4, the 28-year-old returned once again in the final few overs to bat, and survived the final onslaught. Burns then stepped on to the field on Monday to join the list of players who have created the unique record.

Burns is the fourth English player to join the list. Apart from him, the other England players to do so are Geoffrey Boycott, Allan Lamb and Andrew Flintoff.

The complete list is as follows (player, innings, team, opponents, venue, year): ML Jaisimha 20* 74 India v Australia Kolkata 1960

Geoff Boycott 107 80* England v Australia Nottingham 1977

Kim Hughes 117 84 Australia v England Lord’s 1980

Allan Lamb 23 110 England v West Indies Lord’s 1984

Ravi Shastri 111 7* India v England Kolkata 1984

Adrian Griffith 114 18 West Indies v New Zealand Hamilton 1999

Andrew Flintoff 70 51 England v India Mohali 2006

Alviro Petersen 156 39 South Africa v New Zealand Wellington 2012

Cheteshwar Pujara 52 22 India v Sri Lanka Kolkata 2017

Rory Burns 133 11 England v Australia Birmingham 2019

Burns was dismissed early on Monday for 11 as he was caught by Nathan Lyon in Pat Cummins’ delivery. The hosts have been set a mammoth total of 398 run to chase after Steve Smith and Matthew Wade scored tons each in the second innings.

Australia declared for 487/7 in the second innings, with a lead of 397 runs. The match is currently titled towards in Australia’s favour with the visitors eight wickets away from pulling off a comeback win.

