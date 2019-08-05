England vs Australia highlights, Ashes 2019 1st Test Day 5 at Edgbaston: Australia win Test by 251 runs

Ashes first Test, Day 5 highlights : Steve Smith and Matthew Wade scored tons as Australia set a mammoth target of 398 for England to chase. England’s chase started in the worst possible way as they lost both their openers cheaply. Their innings couldn’t recover from those jolts as wickets kept tumbling. Australia eventually dismissed England on 146 to win the Test by 251 runs. Nathan Lyon was destructive as dismissed six English batsmen while Pat Cummins picked 3 wickets.



Follow England vs Australia highlights below -

19: 43 hrs IST Australia win Australia have won the first Ashes Test by 251 runs with Nathan Lyon picking up six wickets.





19: 30 hrs IST Lyon strikes again Nathan Lyon has bamboozled the English batsmen in this innings as he picked up his sixth wicket. Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad were sent back to the pavilion on successive deliveries.





19: 12 hrs IST Will England survive? Woakes is batting on 30 and is hitting the ball beautifully. But Moeen is struggling to time the ball. England’s hope are on them.





18:54 hrs IST England look to rebuild Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali are trying to rebuild the innings after the fall of wickets after lunch. England need them to stick around for some time if they want to have any chance of saving the Test.





18:42 hrs IST Impending defeat Hosts England are staring at a defeat after their seventh wicket falls. Nathan Lyon removes Ben Stokes and Australia need just 3 wickets to win the Test.





18:32 hrs IST 6th wicket falls Jonny Bairstow is the next one to get out as Pat Cummins continues his wicket-taking spree.







18:15 hrs IST OUT! Pat Cummins strikes early after Lunch. He has cleaned up Jos Buttler for 1. England are five wickets down for 85, still needing 303 runs to win.





17:39 hrs IST Australia on top England are on the backfoot in the first Test after losing their first four batsmen. Now Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes would look to strike a partnership together as England hope to save the Test.





17: 24 hrs IST Australia get another wicket England captain Joe Root has become another victim of Nathan Lyon as he nicked one to short-leg. England are in a desperate situation to save the Test now.





17: 07 hrs IST Denly out Nathan picks up the wicket of Joe Denly as the balls loops up of the front pad and is taken at short leg. Aleem Dar gives it but England go for the review. UltraEdge and snickometer confirms that the ball had balooned after an inside edge off Denly’s bat.





17:03 hrs IST Hopes rest on Root England would pin their hopes on Joe Root as they are hoping to save the first Test. Both the openers are back to the pavilion and Root will be looking to lead England’s fightback.





16:46 hrs IST Jason Roy departs Nathan Lyon flummoxed Jason Roy as he completely missed the line and the ball crashed into the stumps. England are already 2 wickets down.





16: 24 hrs IST Another awful decision Joel Wilson is having a difficult game as another of his decision has been overturned by DRS. He thought that Joe Root was caught plumb in front of his stumps but missed a massive inside edge.





16: 00 hrs IST Another DRS call saves England The umpire has adjudged Joe Root as out when the ball was clearly going wide of the stumps. Awful decision by the umpire. The DRS comes England’s rescue.





15: 43 hrs IST England lose first wicket Rory Burns heads back to the pavilion after losing his wicket to Pat Cummins. The ball popped off the glove and it was an easy catch to gully.





15:30 hrs IST Day 5 begins Jason Roy and Rory Burns are on strike as the day begins. Burns drives Pat Cummins to a four on the first ball of the day.





14: 49 hrs IST ‘It’s kind of a dream comeback in a way’ “I’ve never doubted my ability,” Smith told reporters after stumps. “But, it’s kind of a dream comeback in a way. To be able to score two hundreds in a match, in the first Ashes match, it’s something I have never done in any form of cricket before in my life. It’s incredibly special.” “It feels like Christmas morning every morning getting to come and do this.”



