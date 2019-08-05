Today in New Delhi, India
England vs Australia highlights, Ashes 2019 1st Test Day 5 at Edgbaston: Australia win Test by 251 runs

Ashes 2019: Catch all the highlights of the fifth day of the first Test between England and Australia through our live blog.

By HT Correspondent | Aug 05, 2019 20:10 IST
highlights

Ashes first Test, Day 5 highlights : Steve Smith and Matthew Wade scored tons as Australia set a mammoth target of 398 for England to chase. England’s chase started in the worst possible way as they lost both their openers cheaply. Their innings couldn’t recover from those jolts as wickets kept tumbling. Australia eventually dismissed England on 146 to win the Test by 251 runs. Nathan Lyon was destructive as dismissed six English batsmen while Pat Cummins picked 3 wickets.

 

Follow England vs Australia highlights below -

19: 43 hrs IST

Australia win

Australia have won the first Ashes Test by 251 runs with Nathan Lyon picking up six wickets.

19: 30 hrs IST

Lyon strikes again

Nathan Lyon has bamboozled the English batsmen in this innings as he picked up his sixth wicket. Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad were sent back to the pavilion on successive deliveries.

19: 12 hrs IST

Will England survive?

Woakes is batting on 30 and is hitting the ball beautifully. But Moeen is struggling to time the ball. England’s hope are on them.

18:54 hrs IST

England look to rebuild

Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali are trying to rebuild the innings after the fall of wickets after lunch. England need them to stick around for some time if they want to have any chance of saving the Test.

18:42 hrs IST

Impending defeat

Hosts England are staring at a defeat after their seventh wicket falls. Nathan Lyon removes Ben Stokes and Australia need just 3 wickets to win the Test.

18:32 hrs IST

6th wicket falls

Jonny Bairstow is the next one to get out as Pat Cummins continues his wicket-taking spree.

18:15 hrs IST

OUT!

Pat Cummins strikes early after Lunch. He has cleaned up Jos Buttler for 1. England are five wickets down for 85, still needing 303 runs to win.

17:39 hrs IST

Australia on top

England are on the backfoot in the first Test after losing their first four batsmen. Now Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes would look to strike a partnership together as England hope to save the Test.

17: 24 hrs IST

Australia get another wicket

England captain Joe Root has become another victim of Nathan Lyon as he nicked one to short-leg. England are in a desperate situation to save the Test now.

17: 07 hrs IST

Denly out

Nathan picks up the wicket of Joe Denly as the balls loops up of the front pad and is taken at short leg. Aleem Dar gives it but England go for the review. UltraEdge and snickometer confirms that the ball had balooned after an inside edge off Denly’s bat.

17:03 hrs IST

Hopes rest on Root

England would pin their hopes on Joe Root as they are hoping to save the first Test. Both the openers are back to the pavilion and Root will be looking to lead England’s fightback.

16:46 hrs IST

Jason Roy departs

Nathan Lyon flummoxed Jason Roy as he completely missed the line and the ball crashed into the stumps. England are already 2 wickets down.

16: 24 hrs IST

Another awful decision

Joel Wilson is having a difficult game as another of his decision has been overturned by DRS. He thought that Joe Root was caught plumb in front of his stumps but missed a massive inside edge.

16: 00 hrs IST

Another DRS call saves England

The umpire has adjudged Joe Root as out when the ball was clearly going wide of the stumps. Awful decision by the umpire. The DRS comes England’s rescue.

15: 43 hrs IST

England lose first wicket

Rory Burns heads back to the pavilion after losing his wicket to Pat Cummins. The ball popped off the glove and it was an easy catch to gully.

15:30 hrs IST

Day 5 begins

Jason Roy and Rory Burns are on strike as the day begins. Burns drives Pat Cummins to a four on the first ball of the day.

14: 49 hrs IST

‘It’s kind of a dream comeback in a way’

“I’ve never doubted my ability,” Smith told reporters after stumps.

“But, it’s kind of a dream comeback in a way. To be able to score two hundreds in a match, in the first Ashes match, it’s something I have never done in any form of cricket before in my life. It’s incredibly special.”

“It feels like Christmas morning every morning getting to come and do this.”

14: 25 hrs IST

‘He’s on a different level’

Matthew Wade gets huge praise from Ricky Ponting.

‘I’d had a look at him once he joined the squad and his game was just on another level to all of the other guys. On the back of what he’d done in those couple of Australia A games, his form was almost irrepressible. You almost had to pick him because of the great space he’s been in as a batsman. I was throwing the balls to him more often than not and he was just on a different level. A big part of that is confidence because he’d made runs every time he’d batted for a year and a half.’

