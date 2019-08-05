England vs Australia highlights, Ashes 2019 1st Test Day 5 at Edgbaston: Australia win Test by 251 runs
Ashes 2019: Catch all the highlights of the fifth day of the first Test between England and Australia through our live blog.
-
19: 43 hrs IST
Australia win
-
19: 30 hrs IST
Lyon strikes again
-
19: 12 hrs IST
Will England survive?
-
18:54 hrs IST
England look to rebuild
-
18:42 hrs IST
Impending defeat
-
18:32 hrs IST
6th wicket falls
-
18:15 hrs IST
OUT!
-
17:39 hrs IST
Australia on top
-
17: 24 hrs IST
Australia get another wicket
-
17: 07 hrs IST
Denly out
-
17:03 hrs IST
Hopes rest on Root
-
16:46 hrs IST
Jason Roy departs
-
16: 24 hrs IST
Another awful decision
-
16: 00 hrs IST
Another DRS call saves England
-
15: 43 hrs IST
England lose first wicket
-
15:30 hrs IST
Day 5 begins
-
14: 49 hrs IST
‘It’s kind of a dream comeback in a way’
-
14: 25 hrs IST
‘He’s on a different level’
Australia win
Australia have won the first Ashes Test by 251 runs with Nathan Lyon picking up six wickets.
Lyon strikes again
Nathan Lyon has bamboozled the English batsmen in this innings as he picked up his sixth wicket. Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad were sent back to the pavilion on successive deliveries.
Will England survive?
Woakes is batting on 30 and is hitting the ball beautifully. But Moeen is struggling to time the ball. England’s hope are on them.
England look to rebuild
Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali are trying to rebuild the innings after the fall of wickets after lunch. England need them to stick around for some time if they want to have any chance of saving the Test.
Impending defeat
Hosts England are staring at a defeat after their seventh wicket falls. Nathan Lyon removes Ben Stokes and Australia need just 3 wickets to win the Test.
6th wicket falls
Jonny Bairstow is the next one to get out as Pat Cummins continues his wicket-taking spree.
OUT!
Pat Cummins strikes early after Lunch. He has cleaned up Jos Buttler for 1. England are five wickets down for 85, still needing 303 runs to win.
Australia on top
England are on the backfoot in the first Test after losing their first four batsmen. Now Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes would look to strike a partnership together as England hope to save the Test.
Australia get another wicket
England captain Joe Root has become another victim of Nathan Lyon as he nicked one to short-leg. England are in a desperate situation to save the Test now.
Denly out
Nathan picks up the wicket of Joe Denly as the balls loops up of the front pad and is taken at short leg. Aleem Dar gives it but England go for the review. UltraEdge and snickometer confirms that the ball had balooned after an inside edge off Denly’s bat.
Hopes rest on Root
England would pin their hopes on Joe Root as they are hoping to save the first Test. Both the openers are back to the pavilion and Root will be looking to lead England’s fightback.
Jason Roy departs
Nathan Lyon flummoxed Jason Roy as he completely missed the line and the ball crashed into the stumps. England are already 2 wickets down.
Another awful decision
Joel Wilson is having a difficult game as another of his decision has been overturned by DRS. He thought that Joe Root was caught plumb in front of his stumps but missed a massive inside edge.
Another DRS call saves England
The umpire has adjudged Joe Root as out when the ball was clearly going wide of the stumps. Awful decision by the umpire. The DRS comes England’s rescue.
England lose first wicket
Rory Burns heads back to the pavilion after losing his wicket to Pat Cummins. The ball popped off the glove and it was an easy catch to gully.
Day 5 begins
Jason Roy and Rory Burns are on strike as the day begins. Burns drives Pat Cummins to a four on the first ball of the day.
‘It’s kind of a dream comeback in a way’
“I’ve never doubted my ability,” Smith told reporters after stumps.
“But, it’s kind of a dream comeback in a way. To be able to score two hundreds in a match, in the first Ashes match, it’s something I have never done in any form of cricket before in my life. It’s incredibly special.”
“It feels like Christmas morning every morning getting to come and do this.”
‘He’s on a different level’
Matthew Wade gets huge praise from Ricky Ponting.
‘I’d had a look at him once he joined the squad and his game was just on another level to all of the other guys. On the back of what he’d done in those couple of Australia A games, his form was almost irrepressible. You almost had to pick him because of the great space he’s been in as a batsman. I was throwing the balls to him more often than not and he was just on a different level. A big part of that is confidence because he’d made runs every time he’d batted for a year and a half.’