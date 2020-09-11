England vs Australia live score 1st ODI at Old Trafford in Manchester
England vs Australia 1st ODI live score
England vs Australia 1st ODI live score: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against Australia in the first one-day international at Old Trafford on Friday as star batsman Steve Smith was absent for the tourists. Australia captain Aaron Finch said Smith had suffered a head knock batting in the nets, with a team spokesman saying the injury had been cause by a throw-down from a member of the coaching staff.
Follow England vs Australia 1st ODI live score and updates:
England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler (wkt), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wkt), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
