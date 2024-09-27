Explore
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
New Delhi 32oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi320C
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    England vs Australia Live Score: 4th ODI of Australia tour of England, 2024 to start at 05:00 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 27, 2024 4:01 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 4th ODI of Australia tour of England, 2024. Match will start at 05:00 PM
    England vs Australia Live Score, 4th ODI of Australia tour of England, 2024
    England vs Australia Live Score, 4th ODI of Australia tour of England, 2024

    England vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 4th ODI of Australia tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 27 Sep 2024 at 05:00 PM
    Venue : Lord's Cricket Ground, London

    England squad -
    Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood
    Australia squad -
    Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Mahli Beardman, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 27, 2024 4:01 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 4th ODI of Australia tour of England, 2024

    England vs Australia Match Details
    4th ODI of Australia tour of England, 2024 between England and Australia to be held at Lord's Cricket Ground, London at 05:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket England vs Australia Live Score: 4th ODI of Australia tour of England, 2024 to start at 05:00 PM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes