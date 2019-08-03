England vs Australia Highlights, Ashes 2019 1st Test Day 3 at Edgbaston: Australia take 34-run lead as stumps called in early due to bad light

Day 2 Round-up: Steve Smith and Travis Head played out the rest of the day for Australia as they take the visitors to 124/3 before the bad light stopped play early on Day 3. Cameron Bancroft tucked it to Jos Buttler at short leg off Moeen Ali. David Warner was caught behind by Jonny Bairstow. Australia lose both openers early. Earlier, England were bowled out for 374, with a lead of 90 runs with Nathan Lyon dismissing James Anderson. Despite losing four wickets before Lunch, the day turned to England’s way with Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad frustrating the Aussies for the 9th wicket.

Follow England vs Australia Highlights below -

22:44 hrs IST Bad light stops play - STUMPS The play has been stopped due to bad light. And the day has been called in early. Australia reach 124/3 with a lead of 34 runs at stumps on Day 3.





22:17 IST Captain vs captain Steve Smith has settled down Australia and is looking good to make a half century. He is batting on 40 at the moment. Joe Root has come into the attack. This is the showdown - captain vs captain.





21:50 hrs IST Australia take lead Steve Smith is leading Aussies’s resistance any more as he continues his form in the match. He has now taken Australia par the trail. Australia are in lead now. ENG 95/3, lead by 5 runs.





21:31 hrs IST GONE! Ben Stokes strikes as Usman Khawaja has been undone by an inswinging delivery. A soft nick off the bat and Bairstow takes it cleanly. ENG 75/3





21:15 hrs IST David Warner record David Warner has aggregated just 10 runs in the match, which is lowest aggregate in an Ashes match:





20:50 hrs IST OUT! GONE! Moeen Ali gets the breakthrough of Cameron Bancroft. The batsman has tucked it straight to Jos Buttler at short leg. AUS 27/2





20:46 hrs IST Partnership building Bancroft and Usman Khawaja have done well to hold the ground since Warner’s departure. The duo are slowly and steadily increasing the score and reducing the trail. Good partnership building. AUS 27/1





20:20 hrs IST Warner departs! David Warner has been caught behind by Jonny Bairstow off Stuart Broad. The umpire is not interested. Englang seek review and there appears to be a nick. Warner walks back for 850. That marks 450th Test wicket for Warner. AUS 13/1





20:05 hrs IST Australia out to bat Stuart Broad starts off with the new ball since James ANderson is injured. Cameron Bancroft and David Warner begin the innings for Australia. HERE WE GO!





19:46 hrs IST End of England’s innings Nathan Lyon gets the final wicket as James Anderson tries to slog sweep a fuller one. But he has hit it straight to Pat Cummins inside the circle. England all out for 374 with a lead of 90 runs. And that would be TEA.





19:20 hrs IST OUT! Finally, a breakthrough for Australia. Stuart Broad has been undone by a short ball from Pat Cummins. He flicked it straight to James Pattinson. England 365/9.





18:46 hrs IST 350 up for England Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes have taken England past 350. This must be frustrating for Australia. They were looking to get England all out close to 300 at one stage. ENG 352/8, lead by 68 runs.





18:22 hrs IST Good partnership building Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes are building a good partnership for the 9th wicket. England 337/8, lead by 53 runs at the moment. The more runs the tailenders will make, it will hurt England more.





17:30 hrs IST Lunch at Day 3 Safely negotiated by Chris Woakes and that’ll be lunch on Day 3. It has been Australia’s session. They picked up four wickets in the middle to make a strong comeback to this match courtesy Nathon Lyon, who go rid off the well-settled Rory Burns for 133 Since then Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes have done a good job. An excited session is lined up, don’t go anywhere





17:10 hrs IST Broad and Woakes stem the flow of wickets This is good from Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad. That’s the thing with this England batting line-up. We saw it Australia too, their last two wickets added more runs than their previous eight did and England are somewhat walking on those lines after a flurry of wickets in the last half an hour.





16:55 hrs IST England crumbling OUT! Another one bites the dust, it’s Jonny Bairstow this time, England have lost 4 wickets for 18 runs, what a comeback this is from Australia. A classical Siddle delivery, pitched on and around off and slightly goes away to get the outside edge off Bairstow’s bat.





16:49 hrs IST Lyon on fire BOWLED! How did Moeen Ali leave that? A horrible error of judgement from the left hander. A straighter delivery from Lyon, Ali didn’t pick it, decided to shoulder his arms and the ball crashes onto his off stump. Moeen Ali’s horrible run in Test cricket continues, he’s out for a duck!





16:40 hrs IST Burns falls for 133 OUT! Huge wicket for Australia! Rory Burns departs, or is he? The umpires are having a look at the front of Nathan Lyon. Oh that was close, very close to being a no ball but it wasn’t. Burns walks back to a standing ovation. Burns pokes at it and this one from Lyon just turns enough to get the outside edge, Tim Paine makes no mistake.





16:20 hrs IST England are ahead FOUR, England have taken the lead! Big moment in the game. A juicy half volley on the pads, Bairstow shuffles across to flick it away in front of square on the leg-side to collect his first boundary.





16:07 hrs IST Cummins strikes Edged and gone! Australia get the breakthrough and that cam completely against the run of play. Stokes had just reached his fifty and was eyeing a big one but Cummins manages to find the outside edge. Nothing outrageous about that delivery, a bit of lapse of concentration from Stokes’ perhaps. It was short, it was wide but may be not as wide as Stokes thought. England are five down and they still 2 runs away from Australia’s 1st innings total.





16:01 hrs IST Stokes gets to fifty Ben Stokes scores his 18th Test fifty off 95 balls. He looked positive from the moment he stepped out to bat yesterday. This is a hugely important partnership in the context of the game, could be the decisive factor between a healthy lead or a slender one for England





15:44 hrs IST Steady start for England Stokes and Burns are off to a cautious start on the third day. The idea seems to be to just stay in the middle for as long as possible and take a good healthy lead. James Pattinson and Pat Cummins have bowled well so far and have beaten the outside edge off the two batsmen on quite a few ocassions already.





15:30 hrs IST Day 3 begins Rory Burns and Ben Stokes are making their way out in the middle and we are about to get underway with Day 3 of this magnificent contest. Australia will be looking to pick early wickets to keep England’s lead as low as possible while the hosts would want to bat for as long as possible in the day. James Pattinson to bowl the first over of the day.





15:17 hrs IST Burns’ mentor Burns said that he went to Neil Stewart, who is his mentor and brother of former England wicketkeeper Alec Stewart.“I went to someone who’s known me since the age of six - he’s been coaching me. I just asked him what he reckoned. He gleaned out a few thoughts for me, and I just tried to put those into practice. I tried to get a bat in hand as much as I could over four or five days between the Ireland Test and this match.”





15:00 hrs IST Lee joins Gilly in slamming new shirt Former Australian pacer Brett Lee doesn’t mind the ICC exploring ways to popularise Test cricket but says it’s “ridiculous” to see players wearing names and numbers on their white flannels. “For what it’s worth I’m strongly against the players numbers & names appearing on the back of test cricket shirts! I think it looks ridiculous. @ICC I love the changes you’ve made to cricket in general, but on this occasion you’ve got it wrong.”





14:43 hrs IST ‘Batting let us down’ Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels that it is team’s batting performance during the first Ashes Test which let them down so far. “We’ll wait and see at the end of the Test match. If they lose because they haven’t had much penetration with the ball, I think they’ll think about it. But at the end of the day, it’s the batting in the first innings that has let the team down so far. You take Steve Smith out of that first innings and it was pretty bad,” Cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.





14:28 hrs IST ‘Disappointed to be out’ “Disappointed to be out for the rest of the home season. I’m proud of the effort I put in throughout the World Cup and with the intensity of the final, I have managed to tear my side. It was going to be difficult to be back in contention before the end of the season so I have decided to get my knee cartilage sorted before a busy winter. Thanks for all the support, I’ll pick myself up, come back (again!) and hopefully be raring for a big winter. Now to sit back, rehab and watch the lads get that urn back.”





14:13 hrs IST Mark Wood out for the season England fast bowler Mark Wood will play no part in the ongoing Ashes series after suffering a left knee injury while helping his country win the World Cup last month. The Durham quick helped tournament hosts England win the World Cup for the first time, taking 18 wickets at an average of 25.72. Wood was not included in England’s team for the first Test at Edgbaston currently in progress and was already set to miss the Ashes matches at Lord’s and Headingley because of a left side strain he sustained during a World Cup final win over New Zealand.





14:00 hrs IST Waugh’s game plan for Australia Team mentor Steve Waugh believes Australia’s bowlers just need to stick to their task on the third day. “I really can’t fault our bowlers today or the effort in the field,” he told reporters. “Early in the day Pattinson hitting the stumps, maybe the referral we got wrong, we could have had them three or four down at lunch and it might’ve been a totally different day. I think our bowlers’ efforts were really good. If they can do the same thing tomorrow, get a couple edges first up, it could be totally different.”





13:43 hrs IST ‘I am not done yet’ “I have done that before in county cricket so do have experience to draw upon. I literally bury my head in the sand to all comments in the media and get team mates and coaches around me who back me and try to back my own skills. It was a wonderful experience and hopefully I am not done yet,” Burns said at the end of day’s play.





13:28 hrs IST Nervous 90s for Burns Australia’s pacemen allowed Burns, who unusually tilts his head towards the right before every ball he faces in a bid to compensate for a dominant left eye, to settle by repeatedly bowling around the wicket and so feeding him runs on the legside. Nevertheless Burns, whose previous highest score in eight Tests was the 84 he made against the West Indies at Bridgetown in January, still spent 36 balls in the ‘nervous 90s’. But a quick single off Lyon eventually saw Burns complete his well deserved century.





13:10 hrs IST Day 2 highlights Rory Burns’ superb maiden test century and 57 from Joe Root put England in a strong position going into day three of the first Test. Burns’s unbeaten century saw him defy Australia for more than six-and-a-half hours. England gained the upper hand in the first Ashes test by finishing day two on 267-4, trailing Australia by just 17 runs on Friday. Burns reached his century off 223 balls, following nine dot balls stuck on 99. He will resume his innings on 125 not out, alongside Ben Stokes on 38.



