England vs Australia live score Ashes 2019, 3rd Test Day 2 at Headingley

England vs Australia: Catch all the action of the second day of the thrid Ashes Test through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
England vs Australia live score Ashes 2019, 3rd Test Day 2 at Headingley(AP)
         

Day 1 Round-up: Jofra Archer took six wickets as England dismissed an Australia side without star batsman Steve Smith for just 179 on the first day of the third Ashes Test at Headingley. Fast bowler Archer, in only his second Test, took 6-45 in 17.1 overs -- the first time he had taken five or more wickets in an innings at this level after marking his debut with a 92 mph bouncer that concussed Smith and ruled him out of this match in the rain-affected drawn second match of the series at Lord’s. Australia were dismissed inside 53 overs after losing their last eight wickets for a mere 43 runs on a day featuring several weather interruptions.

England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (c), Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c & wk), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 15:09 IST

