England vs Australia, semi-finals, ICC World Cup 2019: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

Australia will take on England in the second semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup and before the Ashes, this will be the biggest test of the players. Wind in their sails, smile on their faces, Australia would be more than eager to face New Zealand in the final again. But only after they tame the ‘animal’, according to Liam Plunkett, that England are now. The oldest rivalry in cricket was till few years ago a one-format spectacle. Till the 2015 World Cup, England had lost 77 matches and won 49 times against Australia. Since then, the head-to-head is 12-5 in favour of the hosts.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 11:27 IST