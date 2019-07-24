England vs Ireland: Hosts confirm two debutants for landmark Lord’s Test

Opener Jason Roy and fast-bowler Olly Stone will make their respective debuts when England lock horns against Ireland in the one-off Test at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Wednesday. Roy played a pivotal role in England’s historic World Cup win and has been rewarded with a place in the Test team. As for Stone, he comes into the side in place of injured pacer James Anderson.

“With Jason (Roy), we want him to be himself, express himself and trust his instincts as much as possible,” skipper Root said during the pre-match press conference. “He brings something different to our Test batting side, he’s a proven performer in international cricket and fully capable of making big contributions.”

“I hope he doesn’t try to play differently, I hope he’ll go and be himself.

“There were occasions in the World Cup when he had to trust his defence and he might have to draw that out a bit longer in Test cricket - but he can go and put the pressure back on the opposition, he’s one of the best in the world at that,” Root added.

Joe Denly is set to retain his place at number three with skipper Root coming in at number four. Jonny Bairstow is likely to be the designated wicket-keeper in the side and he will form the middle-order along with Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.

The pace attack will be formed by Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Sam Curran and Olly Stone while Jack Leach is designated spinner in the side. Injury to England’s leading wicket-taker Anderson comes as a blessing in disguise for Stone who will finally make his maiden bow in the longest format.

