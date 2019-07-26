England vs Ireland live cricket score, Only Test Day 3 at Lord’s: Ireland’s 182-run chase delayed by rain

Follow England vs Ireland scorecard below

Live Updates: William Porterfield and James McCollum are out to open the innings for Ireland. But before they could get runs on the board, the rain has increased at Lord’s. The play has been delayed due to rain.

Olly Stone has been cleaned up by Thompson. England are all out for 303 with a lead of 181 runs. Ireland need 304 to win.

Day 2 Round-up: Ireland moved within sight of a remarkable test win over England as they reduced the hosts to 303-9 in their second innings at Lord’s on Thursday to trail by 181 at the end of day two. After the mayhem of the first day when England were skittled for 85 and 20 wickets fell, the World Cup champions appeared to have seized control when they reached 171 for one early on another sweltering afternoon. But they lost seven wickets for 77 runs as Ireland, playing in only their third test match ever and first against England, hit back with Mark Adair taking three wickets. Sam Curran (37) and Stuart Broad (21 not out) frustrated Ireland’s hopes with a counter-attack before flashes of lightning forced the umpires to take the players off. Ireland, who lost their only two previous matches since gaining test status in 2017, will need to take the last England wicket early on Friday before setting about chasing the total.

England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

Ireland: William Porterfield (c), Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, James McCollum, Kevin O Brien, Gary Wilson (wk), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Stuart Thompson, Boyd Rankin, Tim Murtagh

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 15:26 IST