Home / Cricket / England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 highlights
ENG vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 highlights(AP)
ENG vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 highlights(AP)
cricket

England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 highlights

  • ENG vs NZ highlights 1st Test Day 1: Follow highlights and updates of England vs New Zealand 1st Test at Lord's.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2021 11:48 PM IST

ENG vs NZ highlights1st Test, Day 1: Riding on the century of debutant Devon Conway, New Zealand marched to a strong position against England on Day One of the ongoing first Test here at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

At stumps, New Zealand finished with the score of 246/3 with Conway and Henry Nicholls still at the crease on 136 and 46 respectively.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had won the toss and elected to bat against England in the first Test at Lord's on Wednesday in a match that marks the return of spectators to Test cricket in England.

England gave debuts to Gloucestershire wicketkeeper-batsman James Bracey and Sussex fast bowler Ollie Robinson.

England vs New Zealand 1st Test

England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (capt), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey (wkt), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wkt), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
england vs new zealand
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.