England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 highlights
- ENG vs NZ highlights 1st Test Day 1: Follow highlights and updates of England vs New Zealand 1st Test at Lord's.
ENG vs NZ highlights1st Test, Day 1: Riding on the century of debutant Devon Conway, New Zealand marched to a strong position against England on Day One of the ongoing first Test here at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
At stumps, New Zealand finished with the score of 246/3 with Conway and Henry Nicholls still at the crease on 136 and 46 respectively.
Earlier, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had won the toss and elected to bat against England in the first Test at Lord's on Wednesday in a match that marks the return of spectators to Test cricket in England.
England gave debuts to Gloucestershire wicketkeeper-batsman James Bracey and Sussex fast bowler Ollie Robinson.
England vs New Zealand 1st Test
England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (capt), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey (wkt), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson
New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wkt), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner
