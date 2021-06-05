Home / Cricket / England vs New Zealand live score, 1st Test, Day 4
Cricket - First Test - England v New Zealand - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 5, 2021 New Zealand's Tim Southee celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Dan Lawrence(Action Images via Reuters)
England vs New Zealand live score, 1st Test, Day 4

  • ENG vs NZ 1st Test, Day 4 live score: Follow England vs New Zealand first Test, Day 4 live score and updates
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 04:42 PM IST

England vs New Zealand 1st Test live score: After a complete washout on Day 3, New Zealand bowlers take the field on Saturday with the hope of bundling England out early to take a decent first innings lead on Day 4 of the first Test match at Lord's. Batting first, New Zealand made 378 thanks to a record-breaking double hundred from debutant Devon Conway.

England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, B.J. Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner.

