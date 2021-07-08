England vs Pakistan 1st ODI live streaming: When, how and where to watch live on TV and online

England vs Pakistan 1st ODI live streaming: England will take on Pakistan in the first of the three ODIs at the Sofia Gardens Cricket Cricket Ground in Cardiff on Thursday. Barely a couple of days ago, there were doubts over the series when seven members – three cricketers and four from the management – tested positive for Covid-19. But ECB decided to name an entirely different squad with nine fresh faces and gave a go-ahead to the series as per schedule. All-rounder Ben Stokes will lead England. The Babar Azam-led Pakistan side, on the other hand, was satisfied with the bio-bubble arrangements of ECB. The series bears special significance because of the World Cup Super League points involved.

Here is all you need to know about England vs Pakistan 1st ODI live streaming in India

Where is the England vs Pakistan first ODI taking place?

England vs Pakistan first ODI will take place at the Sofia Gardens Cricket Cricket Ground in Cardiff.

At what time does the England vs Pakistan first ODI begin?

The England vs Pakistan first ODI will begin at 5:30 pm IST on Thursday (July 8). The toss for the England vs Pakistan first ODI will take place at 5:00 pm IST.

Where and how to watch live streaming of England vs Pakistan first ODI?

The England vs Pakistan first ODI will be aired live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How to watch England vs Pakistan first ODI online?

The online streaming of the England vs Pakistan first ODI will be available on Sony Six (both app and website) and Jio TV (Sony Six SD/HD) in India. You can also follow the ENG vs PAK 1st ODI live scorecard at hindustantimes.com/cricket

