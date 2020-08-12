e-paper
Home / Cricket / England vs Pakistan 2nd Test match live streaming and timing: When and where to watch ENG vs PAK on TV and online

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test match live streaming and timing: When and where to watch ENG vs PAK on TV and online

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test match live streaming and timing: Here is everything you need to know about England vs Pakistan 2nd Test

cricket Updated: Aug 12, 2020 17:32 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A generic view of Rose Bowl, Southampton.
A generic view of Rose Bowl, Southampton.(AFP)
         

After a sensational win in the first Test against Pakistan, England will look to seal the series when the two teams travel to Southampton for the 2nd Test. Joe Root & co. have lost Ben Stokes, who decided to return home to sort some personal issues. The loss would mean England would be without a pace bowling option, and also have shortage of a batsman. This could created an opening for Pakistan to level the series in Southampton. Both the teams have lots to play for in the 2nd Test.

Where is the England vs Pakistan 2nd Test match taking place?

The England vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will take place at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

At what time does the England vs Pakistan 2nd Test match begin?

The England vs Pakistan 2nd Test match begins at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday (August 13).

Where and how to watch live coverage of England vs Pakistan 2nd Test?

The England vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will be aired live on Sony sports channels Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten Sports 1, and Sony Ten Sports 1 HD.

How to watch ENG vs Pak 2nd Test match online?

The online streaming of the England vs Pakistan 2nd Test will be available at Sonyliv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the England vs Pakistan 2nd Test match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

