England vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Live cricket score and updates

ICC T20 WC: Catch all the action of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup clash between England and Pakistan through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Feb 28, 2020 14:18 IST
England vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Live cricket score and updates(ICC/Twitter)
         

Toss: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against England at Manuka Oval in Canberra. England have won one and lost one in the tournament so far while Pakistan registered a victory in their only game before this clash. A win for either team will take them closer to the knockout stages of the tournament. With two wins in as many games, South Africa are currently the top-spot holder in Group B.

England: Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Glenn

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal

