England vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: Can England stop Babar Azam?

England vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: Pakistan batsmen managed to get to a score of 139/2 before bad light stopped play on Day 1 of the first Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. Babar Azam remained unbeaten on 69 while Shan is unbeaten on 46. Plenty of action in store in the next four days of the thrilling first Test.

Follow live updates of England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 2:

15:02 hrs IST 98 overs today 98 overs likely to be bowled today to compensate for the delay that took place on Day 1.





14:56 hrs IST Raja comments on Babar’s technique “When that is happening it means that your head position isn’t right. The head is not locked in with the shoulder. When you open yourself up in that manner, facing the outswinger becomes problematic. This means that your drives will stop connecting,” Ramiz said on his Youtube channel.





14:50 hrs IST Slight rain There is some rainfall around the ground as the players warm-up. However, as of now the play is scheduled to start on time.





14:42 hrs IST Vaughan lauds Azam “He is averaging 65 in his last 18 months of Test cricket. No one is averaging higher than him. Babar Azam is at the top of the average tree and I can only see him improving and getting better and better.”



