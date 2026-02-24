ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Pakistan chase survival in World Cup vs England in Pallekele
ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score: England and Pakistan walk into tonight’s Super 8 clash with the margins already thin and the tournament finally feeling like a knockout in disguise. It is a Group 2 game at Pallekele in Kandy, and as part of the good news, the conditions are expected to stay largely clear....Read More
England have built momentum through the first half of the competition and are now trying to turn that into something cleaner: a complete performance that doesn’t wobble when the grip in the ball increases and the pace disappears.
Pakistan, meanwhile, have leaned hard on spin as both a brake and a weapon, and this surface can reward that patience if they bat with discipline and defend with clarity.
The tactical headline is simple: England’s batting, especially through the middle, has looked most vulnerable when teams slow it down. Pakistan will try to drag them into that zone and keep them there. For Pakistan, the counter-pressure is upfront - they will need enough runs on the board, because England’s death overs and chasing instincts can turn tight games.
Squads
England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood
Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq
ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Pakistan's most decisive bowler so far has been Usman Tariq - 8 wickets in 4 matches with an elite economy of 5.83 and numbers that scream control: average 8.38, strike rate 8.63. England's best return has come from Jamie Overton - 7 wickets at an economy of 6.21, with average 12.43 and a strike rate of 12, giving them hard-length, pace threat that can break stands even when the conditions slow down. Put simply: Tariq is Pakistan's chokehold through the middle overs, Overton is England's momentum bowler - the one who can flip an innings in two overs if Pakistan blink.
ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Pakistan's most consistent run source so far has been Sahibzada Farhan - 220 runs at 73.33, the kind of output that keeps them alive even when the phases get messi. England's standout in the same conversation is Will Jacks, who has paired impact with intent: 131 runs at an average of 65.50 and a brutal strike rate of 195.51, making him the momentum shifter Pakistan can't affort to let settle. The contrast is sharp - Farhan has been volume plus stability, Jack has been tempo plus damage.
ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Pakistan have not bowled or batted in the Super 8s yet - their opener against New Zealand in Colombo on February 21 was abandoned without a ball bowled because of persistent rain. The washout meant one point each and left Pakistan walking into today's England game with nothing banked on the field: no rhtym, no-form-line, no tactical proof - juts a table that is still open but shrinking fast.
ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score: England have played one Super 8 game so far, and they started with a statement: a 51-run win over Sri Lanka in Kandy. England made 146/9 on a slow surface after being kept quiet in the powerplay, then bowled Sri Lanka out for 95 in 16.4 overs. The difference was the squeeze: Sri Lanka were 34/5 inside the powerplay and never recovered. Will Jacks was central to it - 21 with the bat and 3/22 with off-spin, earning the player of the match - while Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson kept the pressure unbroken through the middle.
ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Pakistan's route to the Super 8s had a bit of everything - an early scramble, a denting reality check and then one emphatic qualifier. They opened Group A edging the Netherlands by three wickets in Colombo, getting over the line but not exactly settling nerves. Three days later they put up 190 and beat USA by 32 runs at the same venue - a scoreline that reflected Pakistan's stronger bowling control after a messy batting finish. The big blow came against India in Colombo on February 15, when Pakistan were bundled out for 114 chasing 176 and lost by 61 runs. With qualification on the line, they responded hard: 199/3 followed by Namibia 97 all out, a 102-run win powered by Sahibzada Farhan and a ruthless spin squeeze.
ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score: England's group stage was a mix of narrow escapes, one clear stumble, and then a late surge to seal Super 8s. They began with a last-over scare against Nepal in Mumbai, scraping home by 4 runs after posting 184. West Indies then exposed their soft underbelly in the middle overs, beating them by 30 runs at the Wankhede. From there, England steadied: a 5-wicket chase against Scotland at Eden Gardens, followed by a 24-run win over Italy in Kolkata to finish the job.
ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score: This is the kind of Super 8 game that quietly decides the table before it looks decided. England start the night on top of group 2 with 2 points and a net run rate of +2.550 after their 51-run win over Sri Lanka - and the equation is blunt: win tonight, and they are effectively through to the semis. Pakistan, on 1 point after their washout against New Zealand, can't afford to let England spring away. Beat England here and the group cracks open; lose, and Pakistan are suddenly chasing the equation with almost no room for a bad phase, let alone a bad night.
ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Hello and weclome to our live blog of the England vs Pakistan match. It is a Super 8s game that is more about the pressure it carries. England's big task is to keep their innings fluence once the ball slows and the run-rate needs nudging. Pakistan's must-win detail is simpler and harsher: their top order has to give their bowlers something real to defend, because their best cricket still comes when spin can dictate the tempo, not chase it. Expect a tactical arm-wrestle through the middle overs - the phase where England try to stay ahead without risks, and Pakistan try to force them into it.