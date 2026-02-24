ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Pakistan chase survival in World Cup vs England in Pallekele

Live

ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Pakistan will take on England in an important fixture of the Super 8s in T20 World Cup 2026.

ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score: England and Pakistan walk into tonight's Super 8 clash with the margins already thin and the tournament finally feeling like a knockout in disguise. It is a Group 2 game at Pallekele in Kandy, and as part of the good news, the conditions are expected to stay largely clear. England have built momentum through the first half of the competition and are now trying to turn that into something cleaner: a complete performance that doesn't wobble when the grip in the ball increases and the pace disappears. Pakistan, meanwhile, have leaned hard on spin as both a brake and a weapon, and this surface can reward that patience if they bat with discipline and defend with clarity. The tactical headline is simple: England's batting, especially through the middle, has looked most vulnerable when teams slow it down. Pakistan will try to drag them into that zone and keep them there. For Pakistan, the counter-pressure is upfront - they will need enough runs on the board, because England's death overs and chasing instincts can turn tight games. Squads England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq

