England vs Pakistan Live Streaming, World Championship of Legends 2025: When and where to watch live on TV and online

The World Championship of Legends 2025 will begin on Friday, July 18, with England and Pakistan taking on each other in the tournament opener. Shahid Afridi will lead Pakistan, while Eoin Morgan, the 2019 World Cup-winning captain, will captain England. With this tournament, Sir Alastair Cook will be making a return to competitive cricket. Cook had retired from international cricket in 2018 following the series against India. Pakistan Champions vs England Champions Live Streaming, World Championship of Legends 2025: Here are all the details.

“It is great to be back playing for my country. I am really looking forward to being back on the field with Eoin and the other guys," Alastair Cook had said earlier in an official statement.

Cook played 161 Tests for England, scoring 12,472 runs at an average of 45.35. England also have Ian Bell, Moeen Ali, Chris Tremlett and Liam Plunkett in their squad.

On the other hand, Pakistan's squad has the likes of Kamran Akmal, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik and Saeed Ajmal.

Squads:

Pakistan Champions: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi(c), Abdul Razzaq, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Aamer Yamin.

England Champions: Sir Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Phil Mustard(w), Usman Afzaal, Chris Tremlett, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Liam Plunkett, Ryan Sidebottom, Tim Ambrose, Ajmal Shahzad, Stuart Meaker.

Here are all the streaming details for the WCL 2025 match between England Champions and Pakistan Champions:

When will the England vs Pakistan, World Championship of Legends 2025 match take place?

The England vs Pakistan, World Championship of Legends 2025 match will take place on Friday, July 18. The match will start at 9 PM IST with the toss scheduled to take place at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the England vs Pakistan, World Championship of Legends 2025 match take place?

The England vs Pakistan, World Championship of Legends 2025 match will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Which channels will broadcast the England vs Pakistan, World Championship of Legends 2025 match?

The England vs Pakistan, World Championship of Legends 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the England vs Pakistan, World Championship of Legends 2025 match?

The England vs Pakistan, World Championship of Legends 2025 match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.