Home / Cricket / England vs West Indies 1st Test match live streaming and timing: When and where to watch on TV and online

England vs West Indies 1st Test match live streaming and timing: When and where to watch on TV and online

England vs West Indies 1st Test match live streaming and timing: Here is everything you need to know about England vs West Indies 1st Test.

cricket Updated: Jul 06, 2020 13:00 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
England vs West Indies 1st Test Live Streaming
England vs West Indies 1st Test Live Streaming(Reuters/AP/HT Collage)
         

England vs West Indies 1st Test: Here is the headlines - cricket is back! After over three months of wait, the cricket fans can rejoice as England get ready to take on West Indies in the first Test in Southampton. The Test match between the two teams will start from Wednesday and it will the first international game of cricket with the new post-Covid 19 rules. It will be interesting to see how bowlers tackle the no-saliva rule and how home umpires deal with the scrutiny with which they will be observed. While all players have been tested negative for the novel coronavirus, players have gone on without play for a few months, and the fitness level for a five-day contest will also be a tester for some of them.

Here is everything you need to know about West Indies vs England 1st Test:

Where is the England vs West Indies 1st Test match taking place?

The England vs West Indies 1st Test match will take place in The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

At what time does the England vs West Indies 1st Test match begin?

The England vs West Indies 1st Test match begins at 3:30 PM IST on Wednesday (July 8).

Where and how to watch live coverage of England vs West Indies 1st Test?

The England vs West Indies 1st Test match will be aired live on Sony sports channels Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten Sports 1, and Sony Ten Sports 1 HD.

How to watch ENG vs WI 1st Test match online?

The online streaming of the England vs West Indies 1st Test will be available at Sonyliv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of theEngland vs West Indies 1st Test match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

