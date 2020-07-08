England vs West Indies 1st Test: Southampton Weather and Pitch Report - Will rain spoil return of cricket?

cricket

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 07:27 IST

Test cricket will make a return with West Indies taking on England in the first Test of the three-match series at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Fans have been waiting for the sport to make a return since March. The cricketing world came to a halt as the novel coronavirus brought the world to a standstill. The Test series will be played with the new Covid-19 guidelines approved by the ICC, and it will be interesting to see how the players adapt to the new rules.

Also read: First steps towards the new normal

But, will the fans get to see a full five-day affair, or is there a chance that rain could play spoilsport. Here is a look at the weather report for the next five days in Southampton:

According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to remain cloudy with a little bit of rain on Wednesday and Thursday. The precipitation level is 62% on Wednesday, and 56% on Thursday, which means there could be brief spells of little rain on both days. But fans will hope that the rain does not interrupt the game for long, and do not result in cancellation of overs in the first two days.

On Friday, the weather is expected to be sunny, but with clouds and a shower. The precipitation level is expected to drop down to 55 percent on Thursday. There is no rain predicted on Saturday and Sunday, though, and it is expected to be sunny, with little clouds on the weekend. The temperature is expected to hover between 15 to 24 degrees celsius in Southampton in the next five days, thus making it an ideal affair for a five-day contest.

Pitch Report

The pitch in the Ageas Bowl is always expected to be favourable to spinners.The last Test that was played here was between India and England in which Moeen Ali picked 9 wickets in the match. But with no cricket being played on the surface over a considerable amount of time, the seamers can also expect to get a bit of help from the surface. The captain winning the toss is likely going to opt to bowl first to make the best use of the surface with the ball in the first few days.