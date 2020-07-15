e-paper
Home / Cricket / England vs West Indies 2nd Test match live streaming and timing: When and where to watch on TV and online

England vs West Indies 2nd Test match live streaming and timing: When and where to watch on TV and online

England vs West Indies 2nd Test match live streaming and timing: Here is everything you need to know about England vs West Indies 2nd Test.

cricket Updated: Jul 15, 2020 17:58 IST
England vs West Indies 2nd Test match live streaming and timing
England vs West Indies 2nd Test match live streaming and timing(AP)
         

England vs West Indies 2nd Test: The first Test in Southampton between the two teams saw Jason Holder-led West Indies absolutely rattling England’s batting order which, on papers, looked weak without Joe Root. But now Root is back in the squad as the two teams head to Manchester for the 2nd Test, and after an average showing in the bowling department, England’s bowling unit might get a boost as well with the return of Stuart Broad. England need to win the Test if they wish to keep any hopes of winning the series, while for West Indies, the 2nd Test is a chance to finish things off in style with a back-to-back win.

Where is the England vs West Indies 2nd Test match taking place?

The England vs West Indies 2nd Test match will take place at The Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

At what time does the England vs West Indies 2nd Test match begin?

The England vs West Indies 2nd Test match begins at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday (July 16).

Where and how to watch live coverage of England vs West Indies 2nd Test?

The England vs West Indies 2nd Test will be aired live on Sony sports channels Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten Sports 1, and Sony Ten Sports 1 HD.

How to watch ENG vs WI 2nd Test match online?

The online streaming of the England vs West Indies 2nd Test will be available at Sonyliv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the England vs West Indies 2nd Test match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

