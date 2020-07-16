e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / England vs West Indies 2nd Test Predicted XI: With Joe Root’s return, England eye redemption in Manchester

England vs West Indies 2nd Test Predicted XI: With Joe Root’s return, England eye redemption in Manchester

The last Test that England played at Old Trafford was against Australia last year which they lost by 183 runs. A win in here will not only level the series 1-1, but it will also help England redeem themselves in what is one of the toughest stadiums to play in the country.

cricket Updated: Jul 16, 2020 07:15 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
England's Joe Root during nets.
England's Joe Root during nets.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

After a resounding defeat in Southampton, England will travel to Manchester to face West Indies in the 2nd Test. The last Test that England played at Old Trafford was against Australia last year which they lost by 183 runs. A win in here will not only level the series 1-1, but it will also help England redeem themselves in what is one of the toughest stadiums to play in the country.

England are likely going to make a few changes to their playing xi, but the real question is will West Indies like to tinker with their winning combination? Here are our views on England vs West Indies predicted XI:

England Predicted XI:

Here are the headlines - Joe Root is back! It has been confirmed that the England captain will make a return to the team in place of Joe Denly. Root’s inclusion certainly makes England’s batting line-up look stronger with Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, and Jos Buttler in the middle along with Root. But the biggest question on everyone’s mind at the moment is whether Stuart Broad will return to the team in Manchester Test?

The first Test saw England pacers running out of steam while defending a low total on the final day, and just maybe Broad could have been the difference-maker. It is highly likely that Broad, after that emotional outburst in an interview, will get a chance to play in the 2nd Test. Mark Wood and James Anderson have been rested and Sam Curran and Ollie Robinson have been included in the squad. It is likely that Curran and Broad play this Test in place of Anderson and Wood. Curran can also add batting depth in England squad.

England (Predicted XI): Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (w/k), Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad

West Indies Predicted XI:

There is no reason for the West Indies to make any changes heading into the Manchester Test. As discussed above, the pitch in Manchester offers a lot of swing and pace, which will fit just well with the in-form Windies bowling line-up. Jason Holder looked like an absolute beast with both bat and ball in Southampton, and his decisions as captain during the course of the play were also commendable.

Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, and Jason Holder can make the best of the surface on offer. But with Joe Root’s return, it will be time for Windies batsmen to step up to the challenge, but there seems to be no real need to make any switches to what has already been a winning combination. John Campbell had a soft niggle, but Jason Holder has confirmed he will be fit to play.

West Indies (Predicted XI): John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Forward momentum in India, China commanders’ meeting
Forward momentum in India, China commanders’ meeting
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Why Bihar should be conducting more Covid-19 tests than Delhi is
Why Bihar should be conducting more Covid-19 tests than Delhi is
Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Gates Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam: Report
Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Gates Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam: Report
24 hours of twists and turns in Rajasthan political drama
24 hours of twists and turns in Rajasthan political drama
Kapil Dev reveals incident that spurred him to become a fast bowler
Kapil Dev reveals incident that spurred him to become a fast bowler
US sets record of more than 67,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
US sets record of more than 67,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In