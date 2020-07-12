England vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test Day 5: Southampton Test set for thrilling conclusion on final day

cricket

Updated: Jul 12, 2020

England vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test Day 5: This is it. The first Test between England and West Indies reaches its conclusion and we have a thriller on plate. England could really use Stuart Broad today as not only he would have helped the hosts in defending the total, he could also have been an asset lower down the batting order. Alzarri Jospeh and Roston Chase showed that there is still something left on the surface for both seamers and spinners, and England will hope that they can take quick wickets today as well. But first, they will be looking to put on a decent total on the board, and for that, they must survive the first session of the final day for as long as they can.

14:50 hrs: The return of Test cricket after the break has pleased everyone but one cricketer who is quite psyched is India off-spinner R Ashwin. He cannot wait for Day 5 of this Test to begin and expects the final day to be a ‘ripper’. “Cricket’s come back couldn’t have been more intriguing, a ripper of a final day on the cards. #ENGvsWI Star-struckStar-struck It’s a Sunday too, don’t miss it,” Ashwin tweeted earlier today.

14:40 hrs: Gavaskar unhappy with Hussain for India remarks - Sunil Gavaskar has not taken kindly to Nasser Hussain’s claims that India were a ‘nice’ team before Sourav Ganguly took over as the team’s captain. Hussain, the former England captain, had last week said that Ganguly’s appointment as captain made India tougher, and that India began to win more matches overseas due to this shift in culture. Gavaskar slammed Hussain for the remark and questioned his knowledge of the Indian team of the 70s and 80s. Here’s the full story.

14:30 hrs: Will England miss Stuart Broad? England are all likely to defend a low total today and if they are unable to do so, the decision to drop Broad will once again get more scrutinized. Plenty for Stokes to think about on his first stint as captain

14:10 hrs:Cricket takes a dramatic stand: Rudraneil Sengupta writes

Two words (actually, a name): Michael Holding. July 8, 2020, marked the resumption of cricket in the time of Covid-19, with the first day of the first Test in the West Indies tour of England (by the time this column appears, we will probably have a result). In these uncommon times, the restart collided head-on with that most common constant of the game during the English summer — rain. Most of the first day was washed out.

It was not the cricket itself, however, but the way the broadcasters addressed racism that made this day remarkable.

A Black Lives Matter flag waved from the West Indies balcony as the team came out for the start. Each player wore a black glove on one hand. Both teams — and the umpires! — knelt on the ground. The Windies players raised their gloved fists in what was a clear mirroring of American sprinters John Carlos and Tommie Smith’s Black Power salute at the 1968 Olympics. READ MORE

14:00 hrs: Here is Hindustan Times coverage on Black Lives Matter protests that featured throughout the Test match:

Sport takes a knee, turns a corner in fight against racism

Bhargab Sarmah writes: Earlier this week, former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding and Ebony Rainford-Brent, the first Black woman to play for England, delivered a powerful message on racism during the broadcast of the opening Test of a three-match series between England and the West Indies, delving deeply into racism and their personal experiences with it throughout their commentary.

“What people need to understand is that this thing stems from hundreds of years ago. The dehumanisation of the black race is where it started,” Holding said. Talking about historical prejudices, Holding cited the example of Judas’ portrayal as dark-skinned, in contrast to the image of Jesus as ‘pale-skinned, blond hair, blue eyes’.

The Test match itself saw players from both sides offering their solidarity to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement that has gathered steam across the world following the killing of George Floyd in the US. Both sets of players took a knee and those from the visiting Caribbean side also sported black gloves on their raised fists, a la Tommie Smith and John Carlos’ iconic ‘black power salute’ from the 1968 Olympics. READ MORE

13:50 hrs: Michael Vaughan is not a fan of Joe Denly, it seems. “It’s not even a conversation,” Vaughan, who captained England in 51 tests, told BBC Sport. “You could argue that Denly was very lucky to have played 15 Test matches. There are a lot of players who have played only eight tests and got hundreds. He has missed his chance and they have to stick with Crawley. I’m sorry for Denly - he’s just not good enough.” “England have a decision to make on Denly. Crawley surely has to stay in the side,” added Vaughan. READ MORE

13:40 hrs: How long can Windies last on Day 5? Every run from the bat of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, and James Anderson will be crucial today as it would add to the eventual target that West Indies would need to chase to win at Southampton. But the big question is how long can the tailenders last here?

13:30 hrs: Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 5 of the first Test between England and West Indies. We have a thriller in store in Southampton as all three results are possibilities at the moment. Windies bowlers went on a rampage in the later part of the day, and now they just need two wickets to set themselves up for an easy chase. This will be a real test for England bowling unit comprising of James Anderson & co. Stokes would really wish he had Stuart Broad in the team right about now.