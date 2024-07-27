England vs West Indies Live Score: 3rd Test (Day 2) of West Indies tour of England, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM

Live
Day 1 Highlights :
- Drinks: West Indies 49/0 in 15.0 overs
- West Indies 50/0 in 15.4 overs
- 1st wkt Partnership: 50 off 94 balls between K Brathwaite (36) and M Louis (14)
- K Brathwaite 30th Test fifty: 50 runs in 70 balls (6x4) (0x6)
- Lunch: West Indies 97/3 in 26.0 overs
- West Indies 100/3 in 26.3 overs
- Referral 1 (35.3 ovs): England against Silva (LBW) Unsuccessful (ENG: 2, WI: 3)
- Referral 2 (36.6 ovs): England against J Holder (LBW) Unsuccessful (ENG: 1, WI: 3)
- Drinks: West Indies 138/5 in 39.0 overs
- West Indies 150/5 in 44.4 overs
- 6th wkt Partnership: 50 off 113 balls between J Holder (22) and Silva (26)
- Tea: West Indies 194/5 in 53.0 overs
- West Indies 200/5 in 54.2 overs
- J Holder 13th Test fifty: 51 runs in 92 balls (6x4) (1x6)
- 6th wkt Partnership: 100 off 181 balls between J Holder (51) and Silva (47)
- West Indies 250/8 in 69.3 overs
- Innings Break: West Indies 282/10 in 75.1 overs
- B Duckett dropped on 3 by A Joseph in 2.1 overs
- Stumps: England 38/3 in 8.0 overs
Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Test (Day2) of West Indies tour of England, 2024
England vs West Indies Match Details
3rd Test (Day2) of West Indies tour of England, 2024 between England and West Indies to be held at Edgbaston, Birmingham at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.