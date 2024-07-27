Explore
Saturday, July 27, 2024
    England vs West Indies Live Score: 3rd Test (Day 2) of West Indies tour of England, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    July 27, 2024 2:32 PM IST
    England vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Test (Day 2) of West Indies tour of England, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 PM
    England vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd Test of West Indies tour of England, 2024
    Day 1 Highlights :
    • Drinks: West Indies 49/0 in 15.0 overs
    • West Indies 50/0 in 15.4 overs
    • 1st wkt Partnership: 50 off 94 balls between K Brathwaite (36) and M Louis (14)
    • K Brathwaite 30th Test fifty: 50 runs in 70 balls (6x4) (0x6)
    • Lunch: West Indies 97/3 in 26.0 overs
    • West Indies 100/3 in 26.3 overs
    • Referral 1 (35.3 ovs): England against Silva (LBW) Unsuccessful (ENG: 2, WI: 3)
    • Referral 2 (36.6 ovs): England against J Holder (LBW) Unsuccessful (ENG: 1, WI: 3)
    • Drinks: West Indies 138/5 in 39.0 overs
    • West Indies 150/5 in 44.4 overs
    • 6th wkt Partnership: 50 off 113 balls between J Holder (22) and Silva (26)
    • Tea: West Indies 194/5 in 53.0 overs
    • West Indies 200/5 in 54.2 overs
    • J Holder 13th Test fifty: 51 runs in 92 balls (6x4) (1x6)
    • 6th wkt Partnership: 100 off 181 balls between J Holder (51) and Silva (47)
    • West Indies 250/8 in 69.3 overs
    • Innings Break: West Indies 282/10 in 75.1 overs
    • B Duckett dropped on 3 by A Joseph in 2.1 overs
    • Stumps: England 38/3 in 8.0 overs
    Follow all the updates here:
    July 27, 2024 2:32 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Test (Day2) of West Indies tour of England, 2024

    England vs West Indies Match Details
    3rd Test (Day2) of West Indies tour of England, 2024 between England and West Indies to be held at Edgbaston, Birmingham at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket England vs West Indies Live Score: 3rd Test (Day 2) of West Indies tour of England, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM
