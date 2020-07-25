England vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: Pope, Buttler look to take England to a big score

England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: The final Test of the three-match series is finely poised with both teams staking their claims over the first innings on Day 1. West Indies won the toss and elected to field. England were in trouble when they were reduced to 122 runs for the loss of four wickets by the Windies bowlers. But the duo of Jos Buttler and Ollie Pope rescued the hosts with an unbeaten stand of 136 runs to take England’s score to 258-4 before the close of play on Friday at Old Trafford. Pope is batting on 91 while Buttler is on 56.

Follow live updates of England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 2:

14:30 hrs IST Was opting to bowl a correct decision? Kraigg Brathwaite defends Jason Holder’s decision to bowl first. “It’s been a pretty even day,” said Brathwaite in a virtual press conference, defending Holder’s decision. “We had a plan to bowl first. There was moisture in the wicket, and we thought as a team we wanted to utilise it. They got a good partnership, but I don’t think we’re out of it, to be honest. Once we come out tomorrow and control the scoring rate, build that pressure, then I think we can get some wickets in the morning.”





14:20 hrs IST What should be a safe total for England? With rain expected to play a role in the 3rd Test, what should be the total that England should target? I suggest any total close to 400 could get the job done, since Windies have been struggling against England pace.





14:00 hrs IST Hussain praises Stuart Broad “I didn’t think England should have left Stuart Broad out last week – and he proved at Emirates Old Trafford that they shouldn’t leave him out, as long as he’s fit and available,” Hussain wrote on Sky Sports column.





13:50 hrs IST Weather forecast The weather was sunny and cheery yesterday, but today heavy rains are in the forecast. We might see some unwanted interruption in the play in Manchester.





13:40 hrs IST England releases five players from bio-secure bubble Out of the five, batsman Joe Denly will join the white-ball training group ahead of the upcoming Ireland series. The other four -- Dan Lawrence, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson and Olly Stone -- have returned to their counties, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.



