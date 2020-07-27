England vs West Indies Live Score 3rd Test Day 4: Heavy rain in Manchester as England need 8 wickets to win series

England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score: It is raining quite heavily in Manchester at the moment. It looks like it is going to be rains to the rescue today.England are on the cusp of a sensational comeback to win the series against West Indies. After a poor performance in the first Test in Southampton, the Joe Root-led side has bounced back strongly and on the 4th day of the 3rd Test, they just need 8 wickets to win. It is up to West Indies to chase down the target of 399, which looks a really difficult task against Stuart Broad & co.

Follow live cricket score and updates of England vs West Indies 3rd Test Day 4:

14:50 hrs IST Equation 389 runs | 8 wickets | 2 full days. Can rain rescue West Indies?





14:40 hrs IST Archer is not pleased Why, you ask? Of course because of this damn weather. Manchester rains are on the verge of spoiling a beautiful day of Test cricket it seems. It is still reportedly raining pretty heavily. Archer is not pleased with the weather. The one time the weather app is right -_- — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 27, 2020





14:30 hrs IST Manchester rains... According to ESPNCricinfo, it is looking quite gloomy at the moment in Manchester with heavy rain at the moment. The report suggest that it is quite soggy at the moment, and rains might be coming for Windies’ rescue.





14:20 hrs IST Big news from ICC The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday officially launched the inaugural ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. The tournament will begin from 30th July 2020 in Southampton when the World Champions England take on Ireland in a three-match ODI series. In an official release, the ICC said that the tournament is created to bring context to ODI cricket, and will serve as the pathway for 2023 ODI World Cup in India.





14:10 hrs IST 'England one of the most difficult places to bat' "Wherever you go it's going to be tough, in England's it's going to be toughest with two bowlers, one there in 600, one there in 500 wickets and it's going to make things hard," ESPNcricinfo quoted West Indies coach Phil Simmons as saying. "On this wicket, we showed in the first innings of the second Test that... we were doing what was necessary, we were getting scores, we got a few fifties, but you've got to carry on, and these guys keep coming and they're relentless. So I think it's, it's one of the most difficult places to bat, especially against these two experienced bowlers," he added.





14:00 hrs IST James Vince hoping to make most of Ireland series "I'm 29 now, so hopefully I've got a few years left in the tank. Obviously it's a very tough side to break into, especially when it's at full strength," Vince, who also played 13 Tests and 12 T20Is so far in his international career, told the PA news agency. "It's not always that easy when I'm in and out, but hopefully I'll get a bit of a crack in this series," added the 29-year-old





13:50 hrs IST Darren Gough lauds Dom Sibley "People keep telling me he can't play against spin. I got told the other day that he got a double hundred against Ashwin," Gough said on 'Sky Sports'. "Ashwin is one of the best spinners in the world, if not the best, and he got a double against him and smacked him to all parts apparently. So, if he can play against Ashwin and get a double, he's good enough for me!"





13:40 hrs IST Broad on cusp of huge milestone Stuart Broad who picked up 6 wickets in the first innings and has already taken 2 wickets in the 2nd innings, is on the cusp of joining club 500.




