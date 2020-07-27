England vs West Indies: Stuart Broad is one wicket away from a historic achievement

cricket

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 08:53 IST

Stuart Broad has silenced his detractors with aplomb after a splendid performance in the ongoing 3rd Test match between England and West Indies. After being dropped from the first Test, Broad has been in great form for his country. He picked up 6 wickets in the second Test while being the star man in the third. Broad has pushed England to the brink of victory with a combined return of six for 22 in the ongoing Test.

West Indies are chasing a target of 399 runs and have already lost two wickets for just 10 runs on Day 3. Broad will look to finish the job at hand on Day 4 while also looking towards completing a historic achievement.

Broad currently has 499 wickets to his name in 140 matches. He needs just one more wicket to emulate Anderson and become the second England bowler to pick up 500 Test wickets.

READ | ‘Was fortunate I had Sachin, Ganguly, Dravid, Laxman, Sehwag at nets,’ says Anil Kumble

He will be the slowest to reach the 500-wicket milestone. Muttiah Muralitharan completed the feat in 87 matches followed by Anil Kumble (105) and Shane Warne (108). Glenn McGrath picked up his 500th Test wicket in his 110th Test while Courtney Walsh and Anderson breached the mark in their 129th Test match respectively.

England batsman Rory Burns also hailed Broad’s accomplishments after the end of day’s play on Sunday.

“It’s a pretty ridiculous achievement to get to 500 (Test wickets),” said opening batsman Burns, with Broad on the brink of becoming just the seventh bowler -- and only the fourth seamer after longtime England new-ball partner James Anderson, Glenn McGrath and Courtney Walsh -- to achieve the feat.

“I’ll be standing at gully and hopefully I’m going to catch it if he gets a nick.”

Burns added: “It’s a nice place to be when his tail is up and he’s bowling like this.

“You feel every ball is going to come to you. We’ll be standing there waiting to catch it.