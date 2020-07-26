e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Was fortunate I had Sachin, Ganguly, Dravid, Laxman, Sehwag at nets,’ says Anil Kumble

‘Was fortunate I had Sachin, Ganguly, Dravid, Laxman, Sehwag at nets,’ says Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble said that fortunately for him, most of the best batsmen at the time - Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, played for India.

cricket Updated: Jul 26, 2020 11:19 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Anil Kumble with Indian team.
File image of Anil Kumble with Indian team.(AFP)
         

337 wickets in 271 ODIs. 619 wickets in 132 Tests. These are statistics of an absolute legend of the sport, former India spinner Anil Kumble. Kumble, till now, is the leading wicket-takers for India in both Tests and the ODIs. The right-arm spinner is also the only Indian to have taken 10-wickets in an innings, a record he achieved in a Test match against Pakistan at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi. But did Kumble ever faced a batsman he found difficult to bowl at?

Former Zimbabwe speedster Pommie Mbangwa asked the same question to Kumble in an Instagram Live interaction. In his reply, Kumble said that fortunately for him, most of the best batsmen at the time - Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag - played for India.

Also read: Former Australia cricketer believes India all-rounder could be ‘man of the tournament’ in IPL this year

“There were a lots of them. But fortunately, most of the best batsmen of the time were part of my team. It was good that I had Tendulkar, Dravid, Ganguly Laxman, Sehwag... all these guys in the nets, rather than thinking the previous evening that ‘oh, I have to bowl to these guys in a match’,” Kumble said. 

The off-spinner, though, singled out Brian Lara as someone he found the most difficult to bowl at. “So, that was very special. But then, there were many batsmen who have been very difficult to bowl at. Brian Lara was probably at the top,” he said.

Also read: Warne didn’t look pretty but hit balls: Stuart Broad talks about his inspiration behind 33-ball 50

“He had four different shots to every delivery that you bowled and that was the biggest challenge, you thought you could beat him, you would get him but then he would change his shot and sort of tap you through third man,” he added.

Kumble, who has represented India in 132 Tests and 272 ODIs and also captained the side between 2007 and 2008. He also went on to become India coach in 2016, but resigned from the position a year later after India lost the Champions Trophy final in 2017 against Pakistan.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
PM Modi dedicates Mann ki Baat address to Kargil Vijay Diwas, shares Covid-19 inspirational stories
PM Modi dedicates Mann ki Baat address to Kargil Vijay Diwas, shares Covid-19 inspirational stories
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
LIVE: ‘Need to keep fighting Covid-19 pandemic’, says PM Modi
LIVE: ‘Need to keep fighting Covid-19 pandemic’, says PM Modi
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah pay tributes to brave soldiers
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah pay tributes to brave soldiers
Over 600 people fall sick in US after contracting infection linked to bagged salads
Over 600 people fall sick in US after contracting infection linked to bagged salads
Sushant Singh Rajput’s 50 SIM cards, other missing links call for CBI probe: Lawyer
Sushant Singh Rajput’s 50 SIM cards, other missing links call for CBI probe: Lawyer
India’s Covid-19 tally over 13.85 lakh, recovery rate nears 64%
India’s Covid-19 tally over 13.85 lakh, recovery rate nears 64%
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In