England vs West Indies: To win toss and not bat first cost us, says Walsh on Windies’ loss

cricket

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 18:37 IST

What started as an excellent series for the West Indies ended in a disaster as they failed to survive the last day of the third Test despite rain disrupting the match at Old Trafford. West Indies won the first match of the series at Southampton by chasing down the a fourth innings total of 200 runs, but succumbed in the remaining two Test matches at Manchester, when they had bigger fourth innings totals to chase.

Stuart Broad’s inclusion in the playing XI from the second Test onwards strengthened England’s bowling but former West Indies captain and fast bowling legend Courtney Walsh feels not batting first after winning the toss was the biggest thing that cost the Windies.

“They were probably thinking ‘we’re 1-0 up, let’s play safe and try not to lose the next two’ and I think that played into England’s hands, especially in the last one with the history of the ground,” Walsh, who took 519 wickets in 132 Tests, told Sky Sports.

“To win the toss twice and not bat first, it is a good question for them to answer. I think it probably cost us.” the 57-year old said.

He congratulated England for making a stunning comeback in the series and credited Broad for coming back with vengeance and proving how important he is for the team.

“But you still can’t take anything away from England, they played some very good cricket, they had some top-class bowlers and Broad came in with a point to prove in the second Test and just continued with that momentum. Once momentum swung England’s way, they were dominant,” he said.