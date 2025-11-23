England woes set to increase at Gabba, Pat Cummins provides crucial update on fitness: 'Half a chance for next game'

Fast bowling is already dictating the tempo of the ongoing Ashes. One Test in, the series has produced a result within two days. Pat Cummins, the regular Test skipper of Australia, witnessed the first match from the sidelines. With the second match at the Gabba looming, the management is hoping that he returns to take up the mantle once more. Pat Cummins bowls in the nets during a training session in Perth, Australia.(AP)

Diagnosed with lumbar bone stress in his lower back, Pat Cummins had to sit out for the exciting game in Perth. However, as he has himself updated, the Aussie Test skipper is managing a careful return-to-bowling program.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Cummins has given a detail on how that plan looks and how his body is responding as he eyes a comeback as soon as possible.

Cummins speaks on his workload management

Cummins gave an assessment of where his back is at and what he has already managed to do in training, “It’s feeling good, I have had a couple of good sessions over here in Perth this week,” said Cummins.

He also explained the structure of his current bowling program, one heady day followed by a couple of lighter ones, repeated in a cycle that lets him test his back without overloading it. “We’re having a big day, bowling nine or ten overs, then having a couple of quieter days, and then going again. So all on track, pulling up really well, recovering well. I am half a chance for the next game. I’ll have a bowl every few days, hopefully it goes all well and we’ll map out what the Gabba looks like,” Cummins explained.

He was clear that his comeback would not be decided on feeling alone. He framed the call as a joint decision involving all key voices around the team. “It’ll be a collaboration between myself and the selectors and the physios and the doctors,” he said.

Pat Cummins also acknowledged that this is not the usual rhythm for him. Instead of rolling in off constant cricket, he is trying to rebuild that feel for the game after a time out. “There’s a few things at play, obviously you’re not coming off a lot of cricket, so you want to get a bit of a feel, maybe have a look at the wicket, see how you think the game’s going to pan out. I’m normally playing quite often, so you’re normally sore and got a couple of creaks, but I’m fresh, so I’m feeling good”, Cummins further added.

After a dramatic show in the first Test, Australia will be looking to add to their strength. The return of Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will surely add to the firepower in the already menacing bowling attack of the Aussies. The fans will hope that the skipper returns soon and the home team mauls the visitors once more at the Gabba.