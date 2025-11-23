Ravi Shastri bows down to Travis Head for ‘special’ blitz in Ashes opener: ‘Two years ago, you plunged my country…’

There's a reason why Travis Head is known as a ‘headache’ in India. The left-handed batter has a knack for raising his game when the odds are stacked heavily against Australia, and who knows this fact better than India? The ODI World Cup 2023 and the World Test Championship (WTC) final in the same year saw Head smashing the Indian bowlers around, propelling Pat Cummins' team to famous victories. However, the 31-year-old arguably played the best innings of his life in the recent first Ashes Test against England at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Travis Head smashed 123 runs in Perth, helping Australia register an eight-wicket win against England. (AP)

Head smashed 123 runs in the final innings, and the knock was all the more special considering it came when Australia had to chase 205 on a spicy and bouncy Perth track. The left-hander also didn't bat at his usual spot in the middle order as he came out to open in the absence of Usman Khawaja.

Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri was also unable to keep calm after watching Head's heroics in Perth, which helped the hosts chase down the target of 205 in a single session, with the game against England coming to an end inside two days.

Shastri also alluded to how Head plunged the entire India into silence after his century in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“Travis Head… two years ago, you plunged my country into silence. And today, you have done it again, in the best format of the game, in blistering fashion, with one of the great innings. Take a bow. England… that was special,” Shastri wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Head masterstroke

After Usman Khawaja was declared unfit to open the innings because of an injury, the entire Australian management were deliberating on who to send out as an opener in the chase of 205.

In the end, it was decided that Head would venture out alongside debutant Jake Weatherald and boy, oh boy, did the gamble pay off or what. Right from the start, the 31-year-old started hammering the England bowlers all around the park, and he eventually brought up a century off just 69 balls.

He was eventually dismissed by Brydon Carse, but by then, the job had been done, and in the end, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith wrapped up victory for Australia, giving the side a 1-0 lead. After his dismissal, Head was congratulated by Stokes and the rest of the England team on the field.

The post-match presentation saw Stokes admitting that Head's innings left him “shellshocked.” The left-hander's innings was studded with 16 fours and 4 sixes as he lasted 83 balls in the middle, which also saw him forming a 75-run stand with Weatherland and then a 117-run stand with Labuschagne.