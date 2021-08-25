Home / Cricket / England's Archer aims to return for Windies tests after injury
England's Archer aims to return for Windies tests after injury

Archer underwent an operation in May to remove a bone fragment from his elbow and missed England's two-test series in June against New Zealand, which they lost 1-0.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 08:58 AM IST

England's Jofra Archer said he hopes to be fit for the test series against the West Indies in March after the fast bowler was ruled out of this year's Twenty20 World Cup and the Ashes due to a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow.

Archer underwent an operation in May to remove a bone fragment from his elbow and missed England's two-test series in June against New Zealand, which they lost 1-0.

The 26-year-old was also ruled out of the ongoing five-test series against India, which England are trailing 1-0, with the third test set to begin later on Wednesday.

"The reason I had an operation in May was because I wanted to sort out the problem once and for all. I don't want this thing hanging over me," Archer told the Daily Mail.

"If I do end up with another stress fracture, I may have a different view on things as regards to my future. But for the moment, I'm still only 26 and I think my best years as a test cricketer are ahead of me.

"I'm trying to be cautious about when I make my comeback, but I guess there's a chance I'll be ready in time for England's three-test series against West Indies in the Caribbean in March. But I can't make any promises."

Barbados-born Archer has been plagued by the injury since early 2020 and it kept him out of this year's Indian Premier League.

