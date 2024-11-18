London [UK], : Carl Hopkinson and Richard Dawson, members of England's white-ball backroom staff, stints concluded after the end of the Three Lions tour of the Caribbean. England's key white-ball backroom staff members depart after end of Caribbean tour

The duo were a part of the Caribbean tour which concluded on Sunday, with England taking away the T20I series with a 3-1 series win against the West Indies.

The coaching staff overhaul comes in the backdrop of Brendon McCullum taking over the position of England's head coach across all formats.

Hopkinson, who served as England's fielding coach, entered the men's set-up in 2018. He was part of England's success in the ODI World Cup in 2019 on home turf and the T20 World Cup in Australia in November 2022.

Dawson entered the fray before the 2022 World Cup. He served as the head coach of the Young Lions team that reached the Under-19 World Cup final in 2022.

For Hopkinson, being a part of England's coaching set-up for seven years and securing two World Cup trophies was a career highlight for him.

"It has been a career highlight not only to be part of the England coaching set-up for the past seven years but also to be involved in two historic World Cup victories, which is something I'll always cherish," Hopkinson said as quoted from a statement by the ECB.

"After starting as National Lead Fielding coach, I worked alongside Richard Dawson to help the England Men U19s reach their first World Cup final for 24 years. It has been exciting to see young players we worked with at the World Cup grow into full England internationals as well as more recently helping some of the best white-ball players in the world continue to develop," he added.

Dawson, who enjoyed every moment that he spent in the England environment, is looking forward to seeing the white-ball team lift more trophies.

"I have enjoyed every minute in the England environment and working with some of the best white-ball players in the world as well as great people in the coaching team and backroom staff from the U19s to the senior team," he said.

"Being head coach of the England U19 team that reached the World Cup final was a career highlight while it has been a pleasure working with some of the top spinners in the world while also developing the strength and depth of spin bowling talent from across the country. I look forward to seeing the white-ball team continue to progress and hopefully win more trophies," he added.

Rob Key, England Men's managing director, hailed the duo for the contribution that they made to the team and said, "Hoppo and Daws are two outstanding coaches who have played important roles in the success of our white-ball teams."

"In addition to their coaching expertise with our senior teams, they have also developed young players through the age groups to help set up the next era of our white-ball teams. England Cricket is in a better place because of them, and I wish them well in the next chapter of their careers," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.