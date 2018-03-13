English cricketer Danielle Wyatt in awe of Virat Kohli’s bat, says it’s ‘a beast’

England women’s cricket team batsman Danielle Wyatt is set to put into use the bat gifted to her by Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli as she prepares for the upcoming tri-nation series, where England will face off against India and Australia.

“I’m using Virat Kohli’s bat now,” Wyatt told ESPNCricninfo when asked of her preparations ahead of the series hosted by India.

And with the bat used by Wyatt to slam the first-ever century by an England batsman in women’s T20Is now broken, the 26-year-old is ready to unleash the ‘beast’.

“The bat I hit the century with broke not long ago. So now I’ll be using Virat’s,” she revealed.

Opening up about the aftermath of her proposal to Kohli, that came shortly after India’s talisman had hit 72 in the World T20 against South Africa she said: “Ten minutes later, I picked my phone up and I’ve got 1000s of favourites and retweets, it’s all over Indian news, they’re emailing my dad at home.

When we met, he said to me: ‘You can’t do things like that on Twitter! They take things seriously!’ I was like, ‘okay. Sorry!’”