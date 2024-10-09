Ex-England captain's ultimate praise for India's hunger for win: ‘Our records over the generations nowhere near Indians’

Former England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan lavished praise on the Indian cricket team's mindset while talking about its dominance in home conditions. The Asian Giants have become an invincible unit at home, having won 18 consecutive home Test series since 2013. They also have an impeccable record in white-ball cricket at home. India's Virat Kohli (R) talks to captain Rohit Sharma during the fifth and final day of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh.(AFP)

The recent Test win over Bangladesh in Kanpur saw India adopt a fearless batting approach, which blew away the cricketing world. They shattered records of the fastest 50, 100, 150, 200, and 250 by a team in Test cricket. Despite losing two and a half days of play due to rain, India managed to outclass Bangladesh with a dominant 7-wicket win.

Morgan said the current Indian team ranks as "one of the greatest in their own conditions".

"They (India) have to be considered one of the greatest in their own conditions. What makes them so good is their hunger and the desire to want to win. Their attitude towards that they never take for granted. We come from countries that have huge advantages for the home side. But yet, our records over the course of generations are nowhere near as good as Indians," he added.

‘Big part of that series will lie in the balance on the fitness of Nathan Lyon’

The Indian Test team has also played some quality cricket in overseas conditions, winning the last two Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. They will once again be seen in action against Australia for a five-match Test series later this year.

Since winning the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar 2-0, Australia have lost the next four series against India -- two to Virat Kohli's side (2016-17, 2018-19), Ajinkya Rahane (2021) and Rohit Sharma (2023).

Meanwhile, it will be the first time since 1991-92 that the two teams take on each other in a five-match Test series in BGT 2024-25.

Morgan favoured India's aggressive approach in Test cricket citing the famous win at Kanpur, saying doing so would ask a lot of questions of Australia.

“If they go to Australia and play in that manner, a big part of that series will lie in the balance on the fitness of Nathan Lyon and how they play him. If they take that mindset into playing Nathan Lyon like that, it asks a lot of questions of Australia,” he concluded.