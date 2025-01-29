'Even if cricketers send messages, what's wrong?': Shadab Khan reacts to Pakistan players texting female actors

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has addressed the ongoing discussions about cricketers messaging female actors, suggesting that the issue is often exaggerated and that some actors seek publicity by making such claims. Pakistan's Shadab Khan(PTI)

Speaking on Geo News’ “Hasna Mana Hai” show, Shadab responded candidly to a fan’s question regarding whether he had ever sent messages to actresses.

“Most female actors claim that cricketers send messages to them on social media, so have you ever messaged any actors?” a fan asked during the show.

Shadab, in response, defended cricketers, arguing that there is nothing inherently wrong with such interactions. “Even if cricketers send messages, what is wrong with that?” he said.

He further explained that social media provides users with the option to block or ignore messages if they are unwelcome. “Everybody has the option to block so if you don’t like then don’t reply, however, there are also replies from actors and they appear to show interest as well — as if they want to talk,” Shadab added.

The 26-year-old also disclosed that discussions about cricketers messaging actors do take place in the dressing room. He pointed out that such matters often gain traction during major tournaments, hinting at the possibility of attention-seeking motives behind some claims.

“We have seen some videos in which things are exaggerated but it doesn’t turn out like that. Some actors do it for fame, like during a tournament or World Cup such things come out because everyone is keeping their eyes on it,” he said.

TikToker's recent remarks

Shadab’s remarks come in the wake of claims made by TikToker Shahtaj Khan, who alleged last year that she was in contact with the cricketer on WhatsApp and Instagram and had even proposed to marry him.

However, Shadab, who has been married for over two years to Malaika, the daughter of former Pakistan cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq, refuted these claims.

Shahtaj, in her statements, expressed disappointment over Shadab’s marriage, suggesting she was unaware of it at the time. “I was disheartened after he got married, which I believe is quite normal when your crush marries someone else. I was talking to him even at that time but had no idea that he was about to get married,” she had said.

Shadab, however, dismissed the allegations, saying, “There’s nothing like what’s being claimed.”