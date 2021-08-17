'Even if it is not intentional, it must be addressed': Salman Butt on 'spikegate'

The fourth day of the second Test between India and England saw a controversial moment at Lord's when two England cricketers appeared to touch the ball with the spikes of their shoes. Immediately, social media went ablaze with videos and images of the incident, alleging ball-tampering.

While former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra were quick to question on social media if the incident was intentional or not, England pacer Stuart Broad came to the defence of the bowlers, saying that the incident clearly looked accidental.

Yeh kya ho raha hai.

Is it ball tampering by Eng ya covid preventive measures 😀 pic.twitter.com/RcL4I2VJsC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2021

Ball tampering, eh? #EngvInd — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) August 15, 2021

As I’m sure you’re aware form watching the full footage- it wasn’t deliberate was it. End of Story — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 15, 2021





Even India batting coach Vikram Rathour had his say on the incident, and he said that it looked like an accident. "Not really, we were sitting outside so we hardly saw those replays. I saw it later, it does not look anything deliberate. I think it was accidental, we did not think anything about it actually," Rathour said at the virtual press conference after the end of the play on Day 4. as per the news agency ANI.

But former Pakistan batsman Salman Butt has questioned the incident, calling it a matter of concern. Speaking in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, Butt said that even if the matter was not intentional, it must be addressed.

“Two England players had placed the ball under spikes during the Test match. If this is intentional, it is a matter of concern. Even if it is not intentional, it must still be addressed. You cannot do this. It is possible to tamper the ball in this way. The bowler can get a lot of advantage if the ball is well maintained. The referee must look into this," Butt said.





“Are they kids that they do not know? Is this a school match to say that they did it by chance? Twenty-one cameras are keeping a watching on Asian bowlers -- Pakistanis and others -- checking whether they are doing anything with the ball. In this case, we have a clearly visible picture of spikes on the ball. There needs to be some talk on it. I hope it happens," he further added.

Meanhwile, India registered a famous 151-run win over England to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.