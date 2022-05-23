'Even Rohit, Kohli haven't scored runs': Latif defends India youngster's inclusion for SA T20Is amid poor IPL season

The IPL 2022 witnessed the rise of several new faces, but at the same time, saw some big guns misfiring this season. While the likes of Tilak Varma, Ayush Badoni, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh made heads turn, the established pair of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli couldn't quite set the IPL on fire like they usually do. Kohli still scored a couple of half-centuries, but Rohit's form was a major concern as this was the first time that he failed to score even a single fifty in a season. Also Read: Mentor Irfan Pathan wins hearts with special celebration for Umran Malik after his maiden India call-up

Besides, Rohit and Kohli, another player who has faced flak for his form is Ishan Kishan. The 23-year-old who was the costliest buy at the IPL 2022 mega auction, going for ₹15.25 crore, scored 418 runs with three half-centuries but has still been criticised for not contributing to the team's success. Ishan was subsequently included in India's T20I squad for the five-match series against South Africa starting early next month. While some may feel that Ishan’s form is a concern, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif feels otherwise.

"One IPL season doesn't make a difference. He is a value and utility player. There’s no draft or auction factor involved here while playing for India. When a player goes for ₹15 crore, all 8 franchises are after him. That’s how you calculate his value. Scoring runs in IPL is different. Even Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli haven't scored runs. Ishan Kishan has certainly undergone a chance, because of which he couldn't perform as well as he would have liked to. And that was one big reason why MI struggled this season," Latif said on the YouTube show 'Caught Behind'.

With Rohit and Kohli rested for the home series, and KL Rahul appointed captain, Ishan’s appointment was a no-brainer. More so because this is a T20 World Cup year and the 23-year-old youngster seems to be an integral part of India’s plans for the ICC tournament.

