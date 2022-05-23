Watch: Mentor Irfan Pathan wins hearts with special celebration for Umran Malik after his maiden India call-up

The selection of Sunrisers Hyderabad pace sensation Umran Malik for the impending five-match T20I series against South Africa at home next month has been the biggest talking point from the squad announcement. BCCI named the 18-member team on Sunday evening and Umran earned his maiden India call-up following an impressive performance in 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). And mentor Irfan Pathan arranged a special celebration for the youngster that won many hearts on social media.

His searing pace an abilities to pick wicket has made Umran the cynosure of IPL 2022. In 14 games this season, he has picked 22 wickets at a strike rate of just 13.57 and an economy rate of 9.03.

Following the big announcement, Umran had a “tiny celebration” with Jammu and Kashmir team mentor Irfan and SRH teammate Abdul Samad. Irfan shared a video clip of their celebration and shared a touching note for Umran.

“Big congratulations to you buddy @umran_malik_1 may you make your debut inspirational for all the kids back in J&k and thru out the country and for @abdulsamad apna time aaega… #debut #celebration,” he wrote on Instagram.

Umran's father Abdul Rashid described the call-up as a dream-come-true moment. "People were just coming in hoards to congratulate me. I am now going home and would join the celebrations. Just saw the news on the internet. What could be a bigger achievement than to wear the national colours," Rashid told PTI.

"Umran had the self-belief that one day he will achieve success. He had faith in his skill and talent and worked hard for it. It is completely his success and also the Almighty's blessings. He worked hard and God supported him. I don't deserve credit for his hard work," he further added.

The South Africa T20I series will begin from June 9 in New Delhi and will be a five-match affair. This T20I series will be followed by a two-match contest in Ireland, a three-match series in England and a rescheduled fifth Test in July.

